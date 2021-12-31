ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) to Release Quarter 4 Numbers

investorsobserver.com
 1 day ago

Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) is scheduled to report Quarter 4 numbers before the market open on January 6. Analysts forecast earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. During the same period last year the company earned $0.24, and the...

www.investorsobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) inched 0.95% higher to $253.98 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.61% to 15,644.97 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.16% to 36,338.30. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Moderna Inc. closed $243.51 below its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company achieved on August 10th.
STOCKS
investorsobserver.com

MillerKnoll Inc (MLKN) to Release Quarter 4 Numbers

MillerKnoll Inc (MLKN) is scheduled to report Quarter 4 numbers after the market close on January 4. Analysts forecast earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. During the same period last year the company earned $1.14, and the stock is up 18.4% on the year. Technical Analysis. MLKN was...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investorsobserver.com

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) to Release Quarter 4 Numbers

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) is scheduled to report Quarter 4 numbers before the market open on January 6. Analysts forecast earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. During the same period last year the company earned $0.79, and the stock is up 26.0% on the year. Technical Analysis.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cag#Cag Conagra Brands Inc#5 1#Technical Analysis Cag#Investorsobserver#Sell#Eps
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock underperforms Friday when compared to competitors

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) slid 2.33% to $336.35 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.61% to 15,644.97 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.16% to 36,338.30. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $47.98 short of its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company reached on September 1st.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) shed 0.92% to $2,897.04 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.26% to 4,766.18 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.16% to 36,338.30. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of losses. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $122.29 short of its 52-week high ($3,019.33), which the company reached on November 19th.
STOCKS
Benzinga

(FSR) - Fisker Inc. Class A Common Stock's Short Interest Down 11%

What happened: Fisker Inc. Class A Common Stock's (NYSE:FSR) short interest has fallen 11% since the last report. The company recently reported that it has 39 million shares sold short, which is 24.51% of all regular shares that are available for trading. At its current trading volume, it would take traders 4.0 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock rises Thursday, outperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) inched 0.41% higher to $344.36 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.16% to 15,741.56 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.25% to 36,398.08. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $39.97 short of its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Top Dividend Growth Investing Stocks -- Is Tractor Supply the Next Costco?

Today, I am kicking off a new video series covering my top dividend growth investing stocks for 2022 and beyond. Specifically, I'll be covering what I call DGIF stocks. DGIF is an acronym I created that stands for "dividend growth investing for FIRED." If you aren't already familiar, FIRED is an acronym for "financial independence retire early with dividends." I explain the five primary criteria for DGIF stocks in the video below.
STOCKS
investorsobserver.com

DiDi Global Inc - ADR (DIDI) Stock Falls -8.98% This Week: Is It a Good Pick?

DiDi Global Inc - ADR (DIDI) stock has fallen -62.02% since Wednesday, June 30, 2021 when DiDi Global Inc - ADR began trading, and the average rating from Wall Street analysts is a Hold. InvestorsObserver’s proprietary ranking system, gives DIDI stock a score of 34 out of a possible 100. That rank is mainly influenced by a long-term technical score of 0. DIDI's rank also includes a short-term technical score of 3. The fundamental score for DIDI is 99. In addition to the average rating from Wall Street analysts, DIDI stock has a mean target price of $25.00. This means analysts expect the stock to rise 365.55% over the next 12 months.
STOCKS
investorsobserver.com

Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Rising Ahead of Tuesday's Closing Bell

Consumer stocks were rising in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.5% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was ahead 0.3% this afternoon. In company news, Titan International (TWI) rose 7% after Sidoti increased its price target for the specialty wheels...
STOCKS
investorsobserver.com

Godaddy Inc (GDDY) is up 4.28% Monday In Premarket Trading

Godaddy Inc (GDDY) has risen Monday morning, with the stock adding 4.28% in pre-market trading to 79.25. GDDY's short-term technical score of 40 indicates that the stock has traded less bullishly over the last month than 60% of stocks on the market. In the Software - Infrastructure industry, which ranks 121 out of 146 industries, Godaddy Inc ranks higher than 55% of stocks. Godaddy Inc has risen 13.79% over the past month, closing at $69.09 on November 29. During this period of time, the stock fell as low as $68.00 and as high as $76.27. GDDY has an average analyst recommendation of Strong Buy. The company has an average price target of $97.58.
STOCKS
investorsobserver.com

FuelCell Energy Inc (FCEL) Stock: What Does the Chart Say Monday?

FuelCell Energy Inc (FCEL) stock is higher by 6.34% over the past week and gets a Bullish rating from InvestorsObserver Sentiment Indicator. Sentiment uses short term technical analysis to gauge whether a stock is desired by investors. As a technical indicator, it focuses on recent trends as opposed to the long term health of the underlying company. Updates for the company such as a earnings release can move the stock away from current trends. Sentiment is how investors, or the market, feels about a stock. There are lots of ways to measure sentiment. At the core, sentiment is pretty easy to understand. If a stock is going up, investors must be bullish, while if it is going down, sentiment is bearish. InvestorsObserver’s Sentiment Indicator looks at price trends over the past week and also considers changes in volume. Increasing volume can mean a trend is getting stronger, while decreasing volume can mean a trend is nearing a conclusion. For stocks that have options, our system also considers the balance between calls, which are often bets that the price will go up, and puts, which are frequently bets that the price will fall.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Increases Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
MARYLAND STATE
investorsobserver.com

Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) Stock by the Numbers

InvestorsObserver gives Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) a weak valuation score of 35 from its analysis. The proprietary scoring system considers the underlying health of a company by analyzing its stock price, earnings, and growth rate. CTXS currently holds a better value than 35% of stocks based on these metrics. Long term investors focused on buying-and-holding should find the valuation ranking system most relevant when making investment decisions.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why General Mills Is Still a Buy Despite Its Earnings Miss

While earnings have faltered amid inflation and supply-chain issues, revenue is still growing. The company hasn’t raised its prices as much as it could, relying instead on becoming more efficient. Pet foods and international markets both look like areas with strong growth potential. Branded food giant General Mills (NYSE:GIS)...
BUSINESS
investorsobserver.com

Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Drifting Late Thursday

Consumer stocks were edging lower late in Thursday trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP) down 0.1% after paring its earlier decline, while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) gave back its midday advance to trail by less than 0.1%. In company news, Helen of Troy...
TROY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy