Godaddy Inc (GDDY) has risen Monday morning, with the stock adding 4.28% in pre-market trading to 79.25. GDDY's short-term technical score of 40 indicates that the stock has traded less bullishly over the last month than 60% of stocks on the market. In the Software - Infrastructure industry, which ranks 121 out of 146 industries, Godaddy Inc ranks higher than 55% of stocks. Godaddy Inc has risen 13.79% over the past month, closing at $69.09 on November 29. During this period of time, the stock fell as low as $68.00 and as high as $76.27. GDDY has an average analyst recommendation of Strong Buy. The company has an average price target of $97.58.

STOCKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO