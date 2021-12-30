ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jazz Musician of the Day: Lewis Nash

By MICHAEL RICCI
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll About Jazz is celebrating Lewis Nash's birthday today!. Rhythm Is My Business" is the title of his debut recording as a leader, and rhythm is a booming...

Male Jazz Singers, Johnny Otis Centennial, Cello Day & Frank Vignola

Tonight’s Night Train features that rare bird- the male jazz singer. We’ll hear selections from hitmaker Joe Williams, vocalese masters Jon Hendricks (with Kurt Elling) and Eddie Jefferson, soundscape painter Bobby McFerrin, the wry Bob Dorough, Ben Sidran and Mose Allison, and rising stars Gregory Porter and Allan Harris.
Chris Trinidad: Chris Trinidad's Changing Tides

Bassist and composer Chris Trinidad released the quartet album Chris Trinidad's Certain Times (Iridium Records, 2015) five years after relocating from Vancouver to the San Francisco Bay area. The compositions were constructed from an assortment of sketches, built on grooves and simple harmonies to give the soloists freedom. For Chris Trinidad Y Con Todo (Iridium Records, 2019) he commissioned pianist Christian Tumalan of the Pacific Mambo Orchestra to arrange Latin jazz versions of songs from his Common Themes album series. Here he chose several jazz orchestra arrangers to make big band versions of the Certain Times music. Like so many projects released in 2021 it was assembled from parts recorded in different locations (which is not audible in the final result).
Lonely Moon by George Nazos

An original tune featuring a lyrical double bass solo from Harvie S and an extended nylon guitar improvisation with a lot of interplay from the trio. 1. A Warm Welcome 2.I See You 3. Santie 4. Lonely Moon 5. Back To Life 6. Si Lala 7.Pent Up House 8. Almost There 9. Wholesome Blues 10. The Chase 11. Hope 12 Calling Me 13. Closer to Home.
Jon Raskin Quartet: Singing Songs As One

In 2021, innovative saxophonist Jon Raskin released a number of stimulating concerts which were initially streamed live on Oakland's NIR radio station in 2009. The last of the series is the intriguing and unique celebration of sound called Singing Songs As One. On it Raskin leads a like-minded quartet for a superbly cohesive performance. In addition, the engineer Eli Crews did some real-time overdubbing, enhancing the music's haunting effect.
State
Arizona State
Greg Abate: Magic Dance: The Music of Kenny Barron

Musicians will sometimes honor another musician who influenced their lives or work with a tribute or memorial recording after that influential musician has passed on. There's an abundance of first-rate music on the double-disc Magic Dance: The Music of Kenny Barron. But the best thing about it is that the leader, flutist and saxophonist Greg Abate, convinced Kenny Barron to fill its piano chair. "Kenny was kind enough to provide me with music for a range of his tunes, some more well-known than others," explains Abate, who first met the pianist in 1996. "The only difficult part was choosing which ones to record."
Andy Wheelock: View from Here

When high-caliber musicians invest time and effort to produce music they believe in, one is loath to dismiss it as anything less than persuasive. On the other hand, any assessment of Colorado-based drummer Andy Wheelock's album, View from Here, must be tempered by an awareness that this is his special view, and that of his group, and that the overall result may not be embraced with equal fervor by every ear.
Charlie Ballantine: Reflections/Introspection: The Music Of Thelonious Monk

Reflections/Introspection... follows-up guitarist Charlie Ballentine's Life is Brief: The Music of Bob Dylan, the guitarist's tribute to another (and very different type of) iconoclastic modern composer and one of the best albums of 2018. He absolutely bounces through this double-LP (one trio, one quartet) on a merry joyride through the compositions of "the onliest Monk."
Rachel Eckroth: The Garden

Pianist and composer Rachel Eckroth travels a twisty road on this CD, creating an ever-changing mix of jazz, prog rock, and fusion which utilizes off- center beats and swarming electronic effects. Eckroth's music is a little different on each track. Sometimes it builds up from layers of piano and synthesizers....
Sonny Stitt
Art Pepper
Lewis Nash
Parallax by Adam Rudolph

Parallax is the first track from Resonant Bodies from world music pioneer Adam Rudolph and his groundbreaking Go: Organic Guitar Orchestra. The forward-looking project, out December 3, 2021 via Meta Records, features nine of New York City’s finest and most adventurous guitarists: Nels Cline, Liberty Ellman, David Gilmore, Miles Okazaki, Joel Harrison, and Kenny Wessel on electric guitars and effects; Marco Cappelli on acoustic guitar and effects; Jerome Harris on electric guitar and electric bass guitar; and Damon Banks on bass guitar.
The Dave Wilson Quartet: Stretching Supreme

On Stretching Supreme, his seventh album as leader of his own ensembles, saxophonist Dave Wilson pays homage to a musical hero— the legendary John Coltrane—performing a trio of Coltrane's classic themes from his late-career "transitional" period, "A Love Supreme," "Dear Lord" and "Naima," recorded in October 2017 at Chris' Jazz Café in Philadelphia; "A Love Supreme" is divided into three parts, a lengthy "Introduction," "Acknowledgement" and "Resolution." They are complemented by Wilson's original composition, "On the Prairie," and the Henry Mancini & Johnny Mercer standard, "Days of Wine and Roses," recorded at Chris' Café in March 2018.
John Pietaro's Best In Jazz And New Music 2021

Artists will make art—and have. The outcome of this year's anxious output has been something special, and this much we can revel in. And should. This year in which we celebrated the return of live performance and simultaneously foresaw a rise in virus numbers and the resumption of show and venue closings, the pervasive issue remains on the anti-vax know-nothings affecting the lives of the careful, caring and compliant. Health regs and advisories as simple as getting a lifesaving vaccine are not too much to ask for, yet conservative talking heads retain their manipulative stronghold over the frightened Right, conveniently confounding vaccine mandates as anti-liberty. That's a rancid swill of "states' rights," xenophobia, guns-lobbies, white citizens' councils (spelled with three Ks), sexist old boys' clubs and corporate dollars. While the effects of this on the creative community shouldn't be first in the complaint line, the fact is, artists and arts institutions have been decimated and the prospect of yet another lockdown has already seen tours cancelled and records labels rethinking contracts. Still, artists will make art—and have. The outcome of this year's anxious output has been something special, and this much we can revel in. And should.
#All About Jazz#Drums#Rhythm Is My Business
The Harp in Jazz

From Harpo Marx to Brandee Younger, the harp has a distinguished but rarely told history in the genre. America’s most famous harpist is Harpo Marx: he of the curly mop of hair, sealed lips, and an overcoat full of props. When he sat down before the concert harp in the Marx Brothers movies, he usually played classical pieces, but he often improvised comic variations on the tunes. In the process, he liberated the instrument from its staid, stodgy reputation. And his anarchic spirit lives on in a new wave of harpists who are staking out a space for the instrument in modern jazz.
Doug Hall's Best Recordings Of 2021

To echo the converging sentiments and "high-fives" for a slew of extraordinary releases under a continued full-frontal assault of Covid Revenge part 2, there is a lot to embrace. I found myself sweeping though streaming releases and recordings of a vast variety of jazz genre. Seeing new faces and old and making discoveries. Such a wide ranging source of jazz material for 2021 that one needs an extra ear. Contributions from legends like Chick Corea (posthumous) and Pharoah Sanders, to eclectic contemporary journeys by artists Sons of Kemet, Alfa Mist and then there's just the luscious blend of mesmerizing vocal ranges from stellar jazz bassist Esperanza Spalding and the dense ascending compositions of Vijay Iyer. And a folksy heartfelt acoustic blues, rooted in America's past by Eric Bibb. And, of course, all the exceptional accompanying musicians on all these releases and more. A feast for the listening table.
New Orleans Musician Performs Incredible Jazz Clarinet Solo To ‘House of the Rising Sun’

When we think of a musician shredding out a killer solo, it’s usually the guitar or the drums that first come to mind. But New Orleans jazz musician Doreen Ketchens has garnered much acclaim over the years for her incredible talent with the clarinet. Recently, the artist—also known as Queen Clarinet—has gained renewed attention from a resurfaced 2018 video where she performs a mind-blowing jazz clarinet solo to the melody of House of the Rising Sun. The traditional folk tune is best known for the version recorded in 1964 by British rock band The Animals, but Ketchens puts her own bluesy spin on the number.
Jazz in the Berkshires

We eagerly await Andrea Brachfeld’s New Year’s Eve virtual concert (Dec. 31, 8pm Eastern). If you are planning on viewing the streaming concert, you should receive a reminder from Facebook, along with a link. However, an alternative channel exists: you can view the concert on YouTube by clicking here.
‘Up-and-coming’ jazz musicians coming to Middletown’s Buttonwood Tree

MIDDLETOWN — The Cameron Campbell Jazz Trio will perform in the first concert of the new year at The Buttonwood Tree. The group is described as “a modern music group consisting of young, up-and-coming” New England musicians. The performance will take place Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. at 605 Main St., according to a press release.
Julie Sassoon Quartet: Voyages

Not all voyages involve smooth sailing. Indeed, pianist Julie Sassoon's Voyages opens on a blustery note. It is a quartet outing—as opposed to Sassoon's 2021 solo set, When You Can't go Outside...Go Inside (Jazzwerkstatt), with the pianist joined by reedman Lothar Ohlmeier, bassist Meirad Kneer and drummer Rudi Fischerlehner. The opener, "Missed Calls," sounds like a prelude to battening down the hatches in its blustery beginning section, before Sassoon take an introverted solo during a lull in the squall.
John Sharpe's Best Releases of 2021

Whether due to pent up creative energy or release schedules making up for lost time, more terrific music has come my way than for several years, in spite of the last twelve months. From the 200 or so discs that I heard in 2021, here are ten new issues (in the order I came across them), plus two unearthed gems, which gave me the most pleasure. It's particularly invidious to pick and choose between honest artistic endeavours, this year more than many others. Perhaps it's better to view these selections as a chance to pick up on something that you might otherwise have missed. As a fan I always look forward to the annual year end lists for precisely that reason. If you share my taste (that's the key bit), then something here might just be for you!
