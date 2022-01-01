ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Year

Happy New Year 2022!

 1 day ago

This challenging year is finally done, and we can look ahead to the bright 2022. Yes, it sounds like “2020 too”, but we remain hopeful that...

Want A Side Hustle You Can Really Do From Home? Here Are 6 Ideas To Get You Started

Originally Posted On: https://the-motherload.co.uk/want-a-side-hustle-you-can-really-do-from-home-here-are-6-ideas-to-get-you-started/. You might see a lot of adverts for ‘incredible opportunities to earn money from home’, but as many people have been unfortunate to discover over the years, the MLM trap is not something you want to fall into. But does that mean there aren’t...
#Happy New Year
3 Tricks for Setting–and Sticking to–your New Year's Resolutions, According to Career Coaches

The beginning of a new year is a time to pause for reflection, to celebrate the high points and make peace with the low points of the past 12 months. It's also an opportune time to plan your goals for the year ahead. But while the idea of making New Year's resolutions might energize and excite you at the start of the year, by February, that list often feels too difficult, or your schedule gets too busy to see those plans through.
Weekly poll results: Oppo Find N showered with love

Not love, but paid ads to YouTubers to talk nice about a China only phone. Seriously, it merel... Dnt just make bad comment.oppo is the first brand who gives 3 major os update also every month they give security update.u r lame person of sam fan. Rating0 |. p419159. KLT.
Should You Bother With New Year's Resolutions?

It can be hard to resolve to improve yourself. At the New Year, you may get the impetus, because many other people are making resolutions. If you'll likely break your resolution, that could demotivate you to set goals at other times of the year. There are myriad ways, psychological and...
New Year
2021 The Year In Review! What Did YOU Like Reading About This Year?

Well here we are Dear Reader, it's the end of 2021 and just when we thought 2020 was the worst year ever, 2021 came along and said, "Hold My Beer". This year was full of surprises-the good and bad kind and one constant is that when there are lows, there are always highs. So tell me Dear Reader, what did YOU like to read about in 2021?
GSMArena's 2021 in numbers

In the final moments of the year 2021 we decided to have a look back at the past 365 days and have some fun with flags numbers. We’d like you to join us and take a look at our year in numbers because these achievements are more about you, our vibrant community, than us.
New Photography Resolutions for the New Year

As the old year rolls into the new, it’s that time again to make a few photographic resolutions. I’ll start off by saying that I don’t really believe in New Year’s resolutions. It’s not that our hearts aren’t in the right place. It’s just that making new year’s resolutions are sort of like going on a diet. Diets never work because they are inherently short-term. We give up candy for a week. Lose a few pounds. Consider the diet a success. But two months later we’re back eating candy and we’ve regained the weight and more. In order to see real change, you have to make a fundamental adjustment to the way you interact with food rather than simply seek a temporary remedy.
2021 Winners and Losers: Realme

Probably depends on your country. Where I live they offered better price to performance ratio ... I am in Indonesia, Xiaomi and poco offer cheaper and I rarely see latest realme $300-$400 phones like GT series, 8 series etc here. Except C series. Rating0 |. A1516302. yep they are bad...
My top 5 phones of 2021 - Ivan

Anonymous — Still do not understant why some people (mainly geeks) like stock android. It does not have ... Because you are starting with the bare minimum and working upwards. Thus you are guaranteed not to have software you don't want that cannot be removed that may affect the performance and\or battery life of the phone. I have always used Samsung phones since switching to Android and there are many apps. I don't want or need that cannot be removed because they are baked in to the ROM. You cannot even Facebook for example. There is a Samsung health app built in that runs in the background all the time by default and cannot be removed..
3 Life Hacks I Use to Boost Creativity and Avoid Burnout

As entrepreneurs, our minds are usually on the hunt for creative ideas. Here are some life hacks I've found that have boosted my creativity and helped me with burnout. I don't know which is better — superficial, surface-level contacts with a bunch of random people versus a few deep connections with the ones that interest you the most. But I know that you need to communicate with different, diverse individuals and step out of the bubble which we all create for ourselves.
How New Year's Resolutions Have Changed Since COVID

As the end of the year arrives, it’s time to think about the time-honored tradition of New Year’s resolutions. So often, resolutions are an exercise in self-punishment — an attempt to change yourself in an unrealistic way. But after a global pandemic, many of us have had time to reevaluate what’s important, taking stock of the ways we should really change, and what parts of ourselves we should work to accept. For these young people, after almost two years of the pandemic rippling through their lives in ways both stark and subtle, their hopes are different than they were before face masks were a part of daily life. This is how the last two years have changed them and what their hopes are for the new one ahead.
Don’t Leave the Kiddos Out! These Are the Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Kids

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner. And, yes, that phrase is enough to create a sense of panic in anyone’s life. Relax, ‘cause we’ve got you covered for everyone on your list, from the best chocolate to the best jewelry, our Valentine’s Day gift guides are sure to please everyone you love. And now (drumroll), we’ve got the absolute best Valentine’s Day gifts for kids. Kids love Valentine’s Day almost as much as adults. Why? Because they can enjoy tons of chocolatey treats without any of the romantic pressure that grown-ups face on this holiday. Between the candy, chocolate and...
How to do a Photography 365 Challenge

Having an ongoing photography project is a fantastic way to boost your skills as a photographer. The dedication, practice and perseverance can really pay massive dividends. One of the most popular photography projects - particularly as a new year dawns - is Photography 365, whereby you take at least one photo every day for an entire year. There’s lots of other names for this kind of project, including “Photo a Day Challenge”, “Daily Photo Project” and so on.
This year sucked. Here are 50 cheap things to make life a little better in the new year

They don’t call it retail therapy for nothing. Sometimes, spending a little extra on something special just for you really does make you feel better. To be clear, I’m not advocating for anyone to blow their budget on an impulsive purchase they’ll regret down the road, but spending a little on that hoodie you’ve been eyeing or a new piece for your kitchen that will truly make you happy is almost always worth it, especially after the year we just went through.
Voices: Why I won’t be making any new year’s resolutions for 2022

I’ve never been particularly fond of new year’s resolutions. Whenever I’d bite the bullet, embrace the stereotypes and take advantage of cynical “new year, new you” marketing, it always felt gimmicky and disingenuous to me. I couldn’t help but feel like I was the butt of a collective joke as seasoned gym-goers told me, with a curl to their lip, how there were always swathes of new gym-goers in the new year who stopped going within a couple of weeks.And this isn’t just about the gym. I’ve lost count of the number of times I’ve had conversations about various new...
