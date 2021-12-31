FTSE 100 16:00 PM Market Update - 31/12/2021

Stocks are inching higher in early trading Friday, the final day of what turned out to be another big year on Wall Street. The S&P 500 was up 0.1% in the early going. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq were also up 0.1%. The S&P 500, which hit its latest record high on Wednesday, is heading for a gain of more than 27% for the year, or 29% including dividends. That’s nearly as much as the index gained in 2019. Trading was also subdued in overseas markets. U.S. stock trading operates on a regular schedule Friday, but bond trading closes early.

