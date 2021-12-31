ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FTSE 100 16:00 PM Market Update - 31/12/2021

 2 days ago

At 16:00 PM, the FTSE 100 Index was down by -18.47 at 7384.54 points, a movement of -0.25%, showing a uncertain fall in the market. Kingfisher (KGF) was a heavily traded share, with around £752.9m (0.106%) worth of shares being traded....

Motley Fool

3 High-Growth Stocks Wall Street Thinks Could Soar 50% or More in 2022

Coinbase is the world's most popular cryptocurrency trading platform, but its stock price is lagging analyst expectations. PubMatic is a digital advertising platform with soaring revenue. SoFi has grown from a provider of student loan refinancing to become a fintech powerhouse. The prognosticators on Wall Street are at it again....
European shares end the year 22 per cent higher

On Friday, a basket of major European stock indices had wrapped up the session lower, though they had rounded off an eventful 2021 on an upbeat tone, gaining as much as 22 per cent in the year, as a sharp upward spiral in the bloc’s economic activity had helped a swathe of European stock indices eke out lofty gains.
2 Best Stocks to Invest $5,000 in Right Now

Vertex Pharmaceuticals still dominates its niche and boasts several exciting pipeline candidates. Novavax is expecting a raft of regulatory approvals for its COVID-19 vaccine and its flu vaccine isn't far behind. It's difficult to make a list of "great stocks to buy" that would satisfy everyone. Investors have different needs,...
Tesla Inc. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) shed 1.27% to $1,056.78 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.61% to 15,644.97 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.16% to 36,338.30. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of losses. Tesla Inc. closed $186.71 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
Moderna Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) inched 0.95% higher to $253.98 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.61% to 15,644.97 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.16% to 36,338.30. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Moderna Inc. closed $243.51 below its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company achieved on August 10th.
LIVE MARKETS-U.S. stocks ring out 2021 on a quiet note

* Major U.S. indexes end modestly lower on Friday;. * Comm svcs weakest major S&P sector; staples lead gainers. Dec 31 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. U.S. STOCKS RING OUT...
FTSE 100 makes biggest annual gains in five years, but lags behind other markets

London’s markets waved goodbye to 2021 with a whimper on Friday as it looked back on the best year in the past half-decade.Gambling companies, including Flutter Entertainment and Entain, joined some of the country’s biggest energy firms in the red.Markets closed at 12.30pm on Friday instead of the usual 5pm, and by that time the FTSE 100, the index which monitors some of London’s biggest companies, had dropped 0.3%, or 18.47 points, to 7,384.54.“It is a quiet session across markets today as the final session of the year draws to a close in London,” IG chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp...
Stocks inch higher in subdued trading on last day of 2021

Stocks are inching higher in early trading Friday, the final day of what turned out to be another big year on Wall Street. The S&P 500 was up 0.1% in the early going. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq were also up 0.1%. The S&P 500, which hit its latest record high on Wednesday, is heading for a gain of more than 27% for the year, or 29% including dividends. That’s nearly as much as the index gained in 2019. Trading was also subdued in overseas markets. U.S. stock trading operates on a regular schedule Friday, but bond trading closes early.
Tech stocks in Hong Kong surge in shortened trading day for multiple Asia-Pacific markets

Hong Kong stocks led gains among major Asia-Pacific markets on Friday, with Chinese tech stocks in the city soaring. China's factory activity saw an acceleration in growth during December, with the official manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) coming in at 50.3 for that month from November's reading of 50.1, according to data released Friday by the country's National Bureau of Statistics.
London open: Stocks fall but FTSE up 14% YTD

(Sharecast News) - London stocks fell at the open as the final trading session of 2021 got underway, as investors continued to mull the impact of the Omicron Covid variant. At 0830 GMT, the FTSE 100 was down 0.4% at 7,370.23. Nevertheless, that leaves the top-flight index just over 14% higher year-to-date, which would be its best performance since 2016.
London close: Stocks dip on final day of 2021 but FTSE gains 14% YTD

(Sharecast News) - London stocks dipped on the final day of 2021 but were higher overall for the year, as investors continued to mull the impact of the Omicron Covid variant. The FTSE 100 closed down 0.25% at 7,384.54. Nevertheless, that left the top-flight index just over 14% higher year-to-date - its best yearly performance since 2016.
OSSIAM FTSE 100 MINIMUM VARIANCE UCITS ETF 1C (GBP): Net Asset Value(s)

OSSIAM FTSE 100 MINIMUM VARIANCE UCITS ETF 1C (GBP) (UKMV) OSSIAM FTSE 100 MINIMUM VARIANCE UCITS ETF 1C (GBP): Net Asset Value(s) 31-Dec-2021 / 14:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Net Asset Value(s) FUND:...
