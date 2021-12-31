ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FTSE 100 13:00 PM Market Update - 31/12/2021

 2 days ago

At 13:00 PM, the FTSE 100 Index was down by -18.47 at 7384.54 points, a movement of -0.25%, showing a uncertain fall in the market. Royal Mail (RMG) was a much traded share, with roughly £650.4m (0.128%) worth of shares being bought and...

IN THIS ARTICLE
Life Style Extra

OSSIAM EMERGING MARKETS ESG LOW CARBON UCITS ETF 1C (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

OSSIAM EMERGING MARKETS ESG LOW CARBON UCITS ETF 1C (USD) (DEMV) OSSIAM EMERGING MARKETS ESG LOW CARBON UCITS ETF 1C (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 31-Dec-2021 / 14:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Net Asset...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) inched 0.95% higher to $253.98 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.61% to 15,644.97 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.16% to 36,338.30. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Moderna Inc. closed $243.51 below its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company achieved on August 10th.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

European stocks lower in shortened trading session

Markets will close at lunchtime on Friday owing to New Year’s Eve celebrations. The FTSE and the DAX are on track to see gains of 15% for this year, while the French CAC is close to a 30% gain. In bond market, the yield on 10-year Treasuries was little...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

LONDON MARKET CLOSE: FTSE 100 dips as traders eye Omicron surge

(Alliance News) - The FTSE 100 pulled back on Thursday but losses were contained as traders remain hopeful the Omicron variant will prove milder than previous coronavirus waves. The FTSE 100 index closed down 17.68 points, or 0.2%, at 7,403.01. The FTSE 250 ended up 22.28 points, or 0.1%, at...
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

London open: Stocks nudge down in quiet trade

(Sharecast News) - London stocks nudged lower in early trade on Thursday, having hit a 22-month high a day earlier, with volumes thin as many traders remained away from their desks until the new year. At 0845 GMT, the FTSE 100 was down 0.1% at 7,411.33 as investors continued to...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

London midday: Stocks steady in thin holiday trade

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were steady by midday on Thursday in holiday-thinned trade, having hit a 22-month high a day earlier, . The FTSE 100 was flat at 7,421.56, as investors continued to mull the implications of the Omicron variant. Oanda analyst Jeffrey Halley said: "Omicron fears continued to...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for F&C Investment Trust (FCIT)

In accordance with Listing Rule 12.4.6, F&C Investment Trust PLC (the 'Company') announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 25 pence each on the London Stock Exchange through J.P. Morgan Securities plc. Date of purchase: 30 December 2021. Number of ordinary shares purchased: 33,348.
STOCKS

