FTSE 100 13:00 PM Market Update - 31/12/2021

London’s markets waved goodbye to 2021 with a whimper on Friday as it looked back on the best year in the past half-decade.Gambling companies, including Flutter Entertainment and Entain, joined some of the country’s biggest energy firms in the red.Markets closed at 12.30pm on Friday instead of the usual 5pm, and by that time the FTSE 100, the index which monitors some of London’s biggest companies, had dropped 0.3%, or 18.47 points, to 7,384.54.“It is a quiet session across markets today as the final session of the year draws to a close in London,” IG chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp...

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO