Police officers have seized a machine said to be capable of producing millions of tablets of the drug known as street valium every day.The machine was found, along with thousands of tablets of etizolam when officers raided an industrial unit in the village of Salsburgh in North Lanarkshire.A quantity of cocaine with an estimated street value of approximately £40,000 and £112,000 in cash were also seized as part of the operation.A 48-year-old man has been arrested and charged, Police Scotland confirmed, and he is due to appear at Airdrie Sheriff Court on January 25.The machine seized was capable of producing...

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO