Price analysis 12/31: BTC, ETH, BNB, SOL, ADA, XRP, LUNA, AVAX, DOT, DOGE

investing.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleData from Coinglass shows that 9,925 Bitcoin left Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) Pro, the professional trading arm of Coinbase, on Dec. 30, a possible sign of institutional buying. This is in sharp contrast...

www.investing.com

invezz.com

Ethereum price prediction: ETH forecast for 2022

Ethereum price jumped sharply in 2021 as it outperformed Bitcoin. It rose as the blockchain industry went mainstream. We explain what to expect in 2022. Ethereum (ETH/USD) price had a strong performance in 2021 as it did better than Bitcoin. It jumped by 400% during the year as its total market capitalization spiked to more than $500 billion.
cryptopolitan.com

Avalanche Price Analysis: AVAX retraces to $110, lower high set?

Avalanche price analysis is bearish today. AVAX/USD retraced to $110. Another lower high has likely been established. Avalanche price analysis is bearish today as we expect the current retracement to have ended, leading to reversal next. Likely AVAX/USD will move to test further downside over the next 24 hours. The...
Benzinga

Why Does Crypto Trader Michaël Van De Poppe Think Ethereum Could Top $20,000 In 2022?

Cryptocurrency trader and analyst Michaël van de Poppe says Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) may very well become the focus of the next major crypto cycle in 2022. In an end-of-year analysis, he said that the second-largest crypto by market cap could even top $20,000 and appears the cusp of explosive growth in 2022, which would mirror Bitcoin’s action back in 2017.
cryptopotato.com

Crypto Price Analysis Dec-31: Ethereum, Cardano, Ripple, Solana, and Luna

This week, we take a closer look at Ethereum, Cardano, Ripple, Solana, and Luna. On Tuesday, Ethereum fell below $4,000 (level acting as resistance right now) after it could not sustain its rally from the previous week. The price made a lower low and closed the past seven days in red with an 8% loss.
cryptopolitan.com

Terra price analysis: LUNA continues higher at $86, more upside to follow?

The Terra price analysis is bullish today. Resistance for LUNA is present at $87.4. Support for LUNA is present at $84.8. The Terra price analysis is bullish today, as LUNA again is on the way to retest $87.4, as the retracement period seems to be ending. LUNA started to correct after discovering a $99.5 all-time high on 26th December, as the price was capped just under the psychological mark of $100, but after a retracement of only three days, LUNA started recovery. However, market pressure is high as the price is at the higher price envelope, and a correction is again expected as the price nears $87.
cryptopolitan.com

Binance Coin Price Analysis: BNB/USD bearish the first day of 2022

Binance Coin price analysis is bearish today. BNB/USD found support at $510 previous support. Resistance at $525 is currently retested. The Binance Coin price analysis is bearish today, as we anticipate the current fast surge to $525 resistance leading to another reversal. As a result of the quick rise, the BNB/USD pair will likely test further downside.
investing.com

Kevin O'Leary says his crypto holdings could reach 20% of portfolio

Shark Tank celebrity Kevin O’Leary, also known as Mr. Wonderful, says he would be ready to increase his crypto allocations up to 20% as soon as there are clearer regulations around stablecoins. Kevin O'Leary says his crypto holdings could reach 20% of portfolio. OpenSea freezes $2.2M of stolen Bored...
cryptopolitan.com

Cardano Price Analysis: ADA/USD targets $2 next

Cardano price analysis is bullish today. Cardano dropped another 10 percent yesterday. ADA/USD is currently trading at $1.3. The Cardano price analysis is bullish presently since we observed the $1.40 support halt the market from declining any further. Since then, ADA/USD has consolidated, suggesting that a reversal may be on the way.
cryptopolitan.com

Solana price analysis: SOL breaks above $170 as bulls get support

The Solana price analysis is bullish today. The resistance for SOL is present at $178. Support for SOL/USD is found at $172. The Solana price analysis is bullish today as the coin’s price function is headed upwards, and we expect more upside to follow after a break above $175. Soon SOL will be retesting $176.6 resistance after covering the range from $169.9 to $175.1. Market pressure will appear at this level, and bulls will need a little more push for a breakthrough; even some correction is also not out of the question. If SOL succeeds in breaking above $176.6, bulls will start their march towards the $178 target.
u.today

SHIB, DOGE, BTC, ETH and More: Worst Predictions of 2021

Elon Musk's SNL appearance being bullish for Dogecoin (Ed Moya) Bitcoin plunging to $10,000 (Scott Minerd) Bitcoin ending 2021 above $100,000 (Tom Lee) Ethereum soaring to $10,000 this year (Megan Kaspar) Shiba Inu going to zero (Peter Mallouk) Ethereum flipping Bitcoin this year (Adam Cochran) The stock-to-flow model (PlanB) U.Today...
investing.com

MicroStrategy purchases 1,914 Bitcoin, now holds almost $6B in crypto

Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has added $94 million worth of Bitcoin (BTC) to its holdings after purchasing the crypto asset at an average price of $49,229. According to a Thursday filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, MicroStrategy purchased 1,914 BTC between Dec. 9 and Dec. 29 for $94.2 million, making its total holdings 124,391 BTC. With the recent buy, the company’s holdings are valued at roughly $5.9 billion, representing more than $2.1 billion in gains.
