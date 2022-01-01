Price analysis 12/31: BTC, ETH, BNB, SOL, ADA, XRP, LUNA, AVAX, DOT, DOGE

The Terra price analysis is bullish today. Resistance for LUNA is present at $87.4. Support for LUNA is present at $84.8. The Terra price analysis is bullish today, as LUNA again is on the way to retest $87.4, as the retracement period seems to be ending. LUNA started to correct after discovering a $99.5 all-time high on 26th December, as the price was capped just under the psychological mark of $100, but after a retracement of only three days, LUNA started recovery. However, market pressure is high as the price is at the higher price envelope, and a correction is again expected as the price nears $87.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO