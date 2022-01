A North Carolina man was arrested after authorities say he murdered and dismembered his roommate and also dismembered the body of a missing woman. Matthew Cooley, 34, was arrested on Monday at his Forest City residence on charges of murder and four counts of concealing and failing to report a death, according to CBS affiliate WSPA 7 News. Deputies with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office stated they responded to a call shortly before 2:30 p.m. and discovered the bodies of Jason VanDyke, 44, and Tracy McKinney, 42. ABC 13 News reported that the victims were found in a burn pile on the property.

FOREST CITY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO