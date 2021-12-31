ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OTM Open Thread 12/31: It is Friday

By Mike Carlucci
Over the Monster
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHappy Friday! It’s New Year’s Eve and the last day of 2021. Time...

www.overthemonster.com

The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Saturday’s Lance Stephenson News

The recent COVID-19 struggles for the NBA has afforded some interesting opportunities for veteran players. On Saturday, 10th-year pro Lance Stephenson signed a 10-day hardship deal with the Indiana Pacers, per NBA insider Shams Charania. Stephenson spent the majority of his career (6 seasons) with the Pacers. NBA fans from...
NBA
CBS Boston

Josh Richardson Gives Brutally Honest Assessment Of Celtics After Strong First Half Vs. Suns

BOSTON (CBS) — The sub-.500 Celtics entered Friday’s matinee as underdogs at home against the Phoenix Suns. The Celtics then dominated the Suns in the first half, taking a 67-41 lead into halftime. Such a performance against a team tied for the best record in the NBA is normally reason to feel good. But Josh Richardson wasn’t exactly planning a parade while heading into the locker room. Richardson was interviewed on the Celtics’ broadcast by Abby Chin at the end of the second quarter, and the first-year Celtics guard/forward gave a brutally honest assessment of this year’s team. “I can’t really comment on it. I...
NBA
Over the Monster

FanPost Friday: A bold 2022 prediction

Happy almost New Year everyone. Depending on when you are reading this, it is either December 31 or we are already in the new year, and it is time to look forward. The 2021 season was an incredible one for the Boston Red Sox, exceeding most all expectations with a run all the way to the ALCS, and the organization certainly seems to be heading in the right direction. That said, the roster is still very much not complete, both in terms of 2022 and the long-term core. There are still big moves to be made before next season starts, during next season, and in the early portion of the offseason prior to 2023.
BASEBALL
NewsBreak
Sports
Roll 'Bama Roll

Victory/Orange Bowl Open Thread

On a night when the passing game was limited by an outstanding secondary, the running game with Brian Robinson and the defense brought home a physical win that harkened back to the early Saban era. The offensive line will have to rebound and look more like the one we saw in Atlanta if the Tide are to hoist another trophy, but we will have plenty of time to discuss that.
FOOTBALL
yourerie

Friday Night Lights 12/31/2021

Erie Otters Saturday night game postponed due to COVID-19 cases with London Knights. The Otters Saturday night home contest with London has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases within the Knights organization. Erie’s game against Guelph was already postponed due to positive cases with the visiting Storm, making it...
NHL
numberfire.com

FanDuel Daily Fantasy Basketball Helper: Friday 12/31/21

If you're new to daily fantasy basketball -- maybe you started your DFS journey during the MLB or NFL seasons, or maybe basketball is your sport and this will be your first year giving it a shot -- you're in for a treat. The NBA scene changes on a week-to-week, day-to-day, and -- depending on injury news -- even a minute-to-minute basis, making every slate a unique one that requires an ever-changing approach.
NBA
dailyfantasysportsrankings.com

DFS NBA Picks for FanDuel and DraftKings - Friday 12/31/21 - Main Slate

Head on over for your chance to get DFSR PRO, which will give you access to our NBA FanDuel and DraftKings optimizer, NFL optimal lineups, and our NHL Optimizer. Plus our new player lab! Get started for free by clicking the button below. START YOUR FREE TRIAL NOW! First time with NBA or NFL? Be sure to read our free NBA and NFL Ebooks on building lineups, general strategy, and more. We've got you completely covered.
NBA
intermatwrestle.com

Jagger's Friday Mailbag - 12/31/2021

I think I'll forego the classic opening this week as it's the last day of the year and there's really nothing left to be said. On that note, let me say a bunch more things. What first-semester result surprised you most? Are you going to NCAAs? Do u consider yourself a Rutgers homer? Which school has the worst fans? sup? @PelikanHead Stalemates Award Winner.
MUSIC
Posting and Toasting

Game Thread: Knicks at Thunder- 12/31/21

We bid adieu to a wild 2021 Friday night in Oklahoma City as the Knicks take on the Thunder. A win would get New York back to .500. The Knicks will be missing Julius Randle (COVID protocols) and Kemba Walker (ankle). Evan Fournier (ankle) is back. Tip-off is at 8:00...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Mario Chalmers had funny boneheaded moment on first day back with Heat

Fan favorite Mario Chalmers is officially back with the Miami Heat, and he is wasting no time in reminding us why he was so beloved in the first place. The veteran guard, who played for the Heat for eight seasons and won two NBA championships with them, returned to the team on a 10-day contract this week. His first day back was on Friday, and he had a funny boneheaded moment while conducting a Zoom interview with reporters.
NBA
CBS Sports

How to watch Bucks vs. Pelicans: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time

The Milwaukee Bucks are just one quarter away from delivering their fans the win they've been expecting. It's looking more and more like their high-powered offense is just too much for the New Orleans Pelicans as Milwaukee lead 96-82. The Bucks have been led by power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who...
NBA
Over the Monster

OTM Roundtable: 2021’s top moment

As we sit here Friday morning, 2021 is almost in the books, but not quite yet. We still have a few more hours until we officially ring in the new year and enter 2022, which means we have one last chance to look back at the year that was for the Boston Red Sox, a surprising season that saw the team get just a couple wins away from the World Series. Our prompt for the staff roundtable this week was simple. What was your top Red Sox moment of 2021?
MLB

