OTM Open Thread 12/31: It is Friday

Happy almost New Year everyone. Depending on when you are reading this, it is either December 31 or we are already in the new year, and it is time to look forward. The 2021 season was an incredible one for the Boston Red Sox, exceeding most all expectations with a run all the way to the ALCS, and the organization certainly seems to be heading in the right direction. That said, the roster is still very much not complete, both in terms of 2022 and the long-term core. There are still big moves to be made before next season starts, during next season, and in the early portion of the offseason prior to 2023.

BASEBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO