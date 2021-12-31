This image is for use with this specific article only**

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleFDA expected to broaden Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster eligibility to youths ages 12 to...

Pfizer and BioNTech, the companies behind one of the COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States, have announced plans to expand their trial involving kids in the youngest age groups. Going forward, the clinical study will add a third dose to the vaccine regimen for babies and young kids ages 6 months to 4 years of age. The reason, the company notes, was less than robust responses in participants given the two-dose series.
Don't Miss: 10 Amazon deals you can’t miss on Sunday: COVID rapid tests, Instant Pot accessories, more The FDA this week announced two drug recalls for entirely different but nonetheless equally serious reasons. The first recall involves Metformin Hydrochloride Extended-Release tablets from Viona Pharmaceuticals. This recall stems from the fact that some lots of the drug likely contain a carcinogen known as N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA). The second drug recall involves lots of Nitroglycerin Lingual Spray and is due to the fact that some units may not properly dispense the medication as intended. The Metformin Hydrochloride drug recall Metformin Hydrochloride is for patients with type...
Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. The FDA is expected to broaden eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots on Monday, allowing ages 12-15 to get third doses of the Pfizer vaccine, according to The New York Times. In addition, the FDA plans...
WASHINGTON D.C. — Just one day after authorizing Pfizer’s Paxlovid pill for at-home use, health regulators have authorized a second pill to combat COVID-19. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized Merck’s molnupiravir, although Pfizer’s Paxlovid is likely to become the first-choice treatment due to having milder side effects and “superior benefits.”
GAITHERSBURG, Md., Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced that it has completed submission of the final data package, including the complete chemistry, manufacturing and controls module, to fulfill the prerequisites for emergency use authorization (EUA) application request to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for NVX-CoV2373, the company's recombinant nanoparticle protein-based COVID-19 vaccine with Matrix-M™ adjuvant. Novavax expects to submit a request for EUA for the vaccine in the U.S. in one month in accordance with guidance from the FDA regarding submission of all EUA vaccines.
Moderna announced Monday that its booster provides protection against COVID-19 variant omicron. In its testing, Moderna found a 50-microgram dose resulted in a 37-fold increase of antibodies compared to vaccinated, unboosted individuals. A 100 µg dose, which is the same amount used in the first two vaccine doses, provided even...
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved AstraZeneca and Amgen's candidate drug for severe asthma in adults and children ages 12 years and older. The decision comes after the FDA granted the drug, Tezspire (tezepelumab), Priority Review status on positive results from the PATHFINDER clinical trial program. The approval was also contingent on findings from the NAVIGATOR Phase III study, where Tezspire successfully met all primary and secondary endpoints when it was added to standard therapy, compared to a placebo. Details of the NAVIGATOR trial were published in May this year in The New England Journal of Medicine.
