Investment banks did well in 2021 as deals jumped. The trend will likely continue as the Fed unwinds its policies. Lazard, Evercore, and Moelis could do well. 2021 was a good year for investment banking. Global merger and acquisition deals rose to more than $5.8 trillion while Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) rose to $600 billion. Companies also raised almost $10 trillion in debt. Since this trend will likely continue, there is a likelihood that many investment banks will do well this year. Here are some of the best small-cap investment bank stocks to invest in 2022.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO