University of Houston men’s basketball fans still have time to vote for their all-time starting five and head coach. Voting can be done at uhcougars.com/startingfive. Among those players who can be voted on is former La Marque High School hoops legend Alvin Franklin, who played with the Cougars from 1982-1986. Franklin averaged 13.8 points per game with the Coogs and was a starter on both the 1983 and 1984 teams that lost the national championship game.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO