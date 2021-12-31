ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

FIRST COURT APPEARANCE

By Mark Weiler
freedom929.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CARLYLE) The 40 year old man from Hopkinsville, Kentucky, being held in lieu of a $5 million bond for first degree murder charges, made his first court appearance via a Zoom conference from the Clinton County...

www.freedom929.com

Comments / 0

Related
Miami Herald

Suspected Miami serial killer appears in court

Willy Suarez Maceo, 25, who is suspected of attacking three homeless men, appeared in Miami-Dade circuit court on Dec. 24, 2021. Maceo was ordered held without bond on a charge of attempted murder.
MIAMI, FL
KTLO

Man charged with similar crimes in Baxter, Marion counties appears in court

A man who was convicted of aggravated assault in Marion County in July has now being charged with the same crime in Baxter County. Twenty-seven-year-old Matthew Karl Butler, who lists a Fayetteville address, appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Thursday and entered a not guilty plea to charges of aggravated assault and criminal mischief.
MARION COUNTY, AR
Times Gazette

Sabina murder suspect appears in court; more details on incident

WILMINGTON — A Sabina murder suspect made his first appearance in court on Wednesday. Phillip Haley, 38, of Sabina, who is incarcerated in the Clinton County Jail, appeared via video teleconference in Clinton County Municipal Court on charges of alleged felony murder and felonious assault, a second-degree felony, for a fatal shooting that occurred Monday night.
SABINA, OH
WTVM

Columbus murder suspect pleads not guilty at initial court appearance

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus murder suspect pleaded not guilty at his first court appearance Thursday morning. 30-year-old Reuben Hensley was arrested Monday by the United States Marshals Service in DeKalb County, Georgia. Hensley was arrested on an outstanding arrest warrant issued by the Columbus Police Department. That warrant was issued for the murder of 37-year-old Marjester Thornton which happened on September 25.
COLUMBUS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
WYTV.com

Man appears in court in Hubbard Twp. murder case

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man accused of killing a woman in Hubbard Township appeared in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas for his arraignment Wednesday. Bond was set at $1 million for Devonte Douglas, 25. He pleaded not guilty to the charges of aggravated murder and kidnapping with...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
fox5dc.com

Three teens accused of killing man in Bethesda stairwell appear in court

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - In Maryland, three teenagers accused of killing a man in a Bethesda shopping center appeared in court virtually for a bond heading. 16-year-old Antonio Lawrence, 17-year-old Joshua Wright, and 18-year-old Blaise Uchemadu are being held without bond. All three teenagers arrested and charged with first degree murder, armed robbery, and conspiracy to commit robbery.
BETHESDA, MD
seehafernews.com

Madison Man Appears In Court To Face Reckless Homicide Charges

A 56-year-old man has told police he didn’t even know a dead woman was inside the Madison house where he used to live when he entered to retrieve some of his property. Gregg Raether is charged with first-degree reckless homicide. Officers discovered the woman’s decomposed body when they made...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Murder#First Court#State Police Swat Unit
news9.com

Man Charged With Coweta Gas Station Shooting Appears In Court

A man charged with shooting a Coweta gas station clerk five times was in court for the first time on Monday. Investigators said 27-year-old Ellic Hayden shot Harrison Bentley-Bales at a Kum and Go during an armed robbery in November 2021. Bentley-Bales survived and we're told he is recovering well.
COWETA, OK
freedom929.com

SHOOTER APPREHENDED BY ISP

(EFFINGHAM) The Illinois State Police reports that a 40 year old Hopkinsville, Kentucky man is in custody for his alleged involvement in a series of crimes that occurred yesterday, including the murder of a Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy, multiple car-jackings, a kidnapping, and a home invasion. Ray Tate was taken into custody by the State Police Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team after they were able to make their way inside a rural Carlyle residence where the homeowner and kidnap victim was being held hostage. The ISP report indicates that Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Riley was dispatched to a motorist assist at milepost 115 on I-64 near the Mill Shoals exit around 5:00 Wednesday morning. Riley was last heard from when he checked on the license plate number. A short time later, another responding officer located Riley deceased on the scene. The deputy’s squad car was missing and then located abandoned a short time later just east of the scene. The State Police believe Tate carjacked a truck tractor semi-trailer near the area Riley’s squad car was located. The driver of the truck tractor semi-trailer was held against his will and drove Tate to a gas station in St Peters, Missouri. While in Missouri, Tate committed a series of car-jackings, robberies, and shootings. Tate then traveled back into Illinois with a kidnapped victim in another stolen vehicle. That stolen vehicle was located at a residence off Beaver Road in rural Carlyle. Tate is accused of committing a home invasion and taking the homeowner and the kidnapped victim hostage. At approximately 1:42 yesterday afternoon, the ISP SWAT Team made entry into the residence and took the suspect into custody without incident. The homeowner and kidnapped victim were located in the residence uninjured. Tate was then transported to the Clinton County Jail in Carlyle where he is being charged with First Degree Murder by the Wayne County State’s Attorney, along with a host of other charges pending. The Illinois State Police was assisted by multiple agencies in southern Illinois and eastern Missouri that worked together to bring this fugitive to justice. Tate was already being sought by Vincennes, Indiana Police following an unsuccessful carjacking attempt at the Red Roof Inn earlier this month.
ILLINOIS STATE
Corning Observer

Attempted homicide suspect appears in court

A Gerber man accused of attempted murder appeared in Tehama County Superior Court for a plea hearing on Tuesday. Dec. 28. Elby Charles Nye III, 36, charged on suspicion of attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon and felony spousal abuse, remains in the Tehama County Jail on $1,080,000 bail.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
editorials24.com

Utah man accused of kidnapping Madelyn Allen, appears in court

The Utah man accused of kidnapping and raping a 19-year-old college student pleaded with the judge to let him “be home for Christmas” Wednesday — despite the serious felony charges against him. Brent Neil Brown, 39, appeared in court before Judge Wallace Lee on charges that he...
KRQE News 13

Women charged in 2019 death of Albuquerque boy appear in court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque mother and her roommate charged with the death of her four-year-old son appeared in court on Monday. Charges were filed against Pamela Esparza and Krista Cruz last week in the death of James Dunklee Cruz. Related coverage Wrongful death lawsuit outlines horrific life events in James Dunklee case CYFD’s Broken […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Independent

Teen students accused of stalking Spanish teacher before killing her in ambush attack

Two Iowa teenagers who were charged last month with the death of a high schoolSpanish teacher, allegedly stalked her every move before ambushing her, a court has heard.Authorities in southeast Iowa formally accused Jeremy Goodale, 16, and Willard Miller, also 16, of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of Nohema Graber, 66, in November.Further details about Ms Graber’s last moments were included in a court filing on 23 December – alleging that both students watched her closely before she was ambushed in an attack on or about 2 November.That included monitoring her daily walk, during which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
cwbradio.com

Taylor County Woman Appears in Court for the Death of Her Toddler

A Taylor County woman charged for the death of her toddler hit by a train appeared in Taylor County Court. According to the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, at the end of June a 2-year-old child was hit by a train in the Village of Lublin. The toddler was alone when he was hit. The Sheriff’s Department determined the train was doing everything correctly.
TAYLOR COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy