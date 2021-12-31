FIRST COURT APPEARANCE

(EFFINGHAM) The Illinois State Police reports that a 40 year old Hopkinsville, Kentucky man is in custody for his alleged involvement in a series of crimes that occurred yesterday, including the murder of a Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy, multiple car-jackings, a kidnapping, and a home invasion. Ray Tate was taken into custody by the State Police Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team after they were able to make their way inside a rural Carlyle residence where the homeowner and kidnap victim was being held hostage. The ISP report indicates that Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Riley was dispatched to a motorist assist at milepost 115 on I-64 near the Mill Shoals exit around 5:00 Wednesday morning. Riley was last heard from when he checked on the license plate number. A short time later, another responding officer located Riley deceased on the scene. The deputy’s squad car was missing and then located abandoned a short time later just east of the scene. The State Police believe Tate carjacked a truck tractor semi-trailer near the area Riley’s squad car was located. The driver of the truck tractor semi-trailer was held against his will and drove Tate to a gas station in St Peters, Missouri. While in Missouri, Tate committed a series of car-jackings, robberies, and shootings. Tate then traveled back into Illinois with a kidnapped victim in another stolen vehicle. That stolen vehicle was located at a residence off Beaver Road in rural Carlyle. Tate is accused of committing a home invasion and taking the homeowner and the kidnapped victim hostage. At approximately 1:42 yesterday afternoon, the ISP SWAT Team made entry into the residence and took the suspect into custody without incident. The homeowner and kidnapped victim were located in the residence uninjured. Tate was then transported to the Clinton County Jail in Carlyle where he is being charged with First Degree Murder by the Wayne County State’s Attorney, along with a host of other charges pending. The Illinois State Police was assisted by multiple agencies in southern Illinois and eastern Missouri that worked together to bring this fugitive to justice. Tate was already being sought by Vincennes, Indiana Police following an unsuccessful carjacking attempt at the Red Roof Inn earlier this month.

