Some trainers want to know where they can find Rotom in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Rotom, the "Plasma" Pokemon, is best known for its unique ability to possess household appliances. It begins as an electric and ghost-type when first caught, but can be tasked with taking the appearance of a variety of tools and electrical appliances to alter its secondary type. It is mischevious by nature and likes to play pranks on others—though, recently, in the television series, it seems to have the desire to be helpful to Ash and his team. Its PokeDex number is #479.

