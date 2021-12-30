ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

Free Live Trivia at Wings and Rings (West Fargo)

fargounderground.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur popular #LiveTrivia Game Nights are coming your way!!! Cheers and...

fargounderground.com

Comments / 0

Related
fargounderground.com

FROSTIVAL: The Great “Frostival Brew” Taste Testing Showdown

Enjoy the inaugural Great “Frostival Brew” Taste Testing Showdown at the Bottle Shoppe! Area breweries will be competing for the coveted Great “Frostival” People’s Choice Award for best tasting new “Frostival” brew. Breweries from both sides of the river will compete for this prestigious award. Attendees will cast their ballots for their favorite new “Frostival Brew” from area breweries.
DRINKS
KTAL

LOVING LIVING LOCAL: TRIVIA TUESDAY

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – – – Today’s Trivia Tuesday took us back to the 80’s. Biskie and Josh go head-to-head with an 80’s themed trivia. What are some of your favorite things from the ’80s? Let us know on our Facebook page. The...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trivia#Wings And Rings#Wings Rings
fargounderground.com

Boogie Knights NYE at Dempsey’s

We are independent voices who want to promote the fine dining, great bars and live music venues in Fargo-Moorhead. The downtown district has an eclectic mix of shopping, entertainment and great places to work and live.
MUSIC
fargounderground.com

FROSTIVAL: Candlelight Trail Walk

Take a scenic stroll around Viking Ship Park with a trip through Mary’s Tunnel! Stick around for a bonfire, food, and games. The winner of the MBA Snow Sculpture Competition will also be announced. Free, Ski, and snowshoe rentals will be available.
LIFESTYLE
Vox

One Good Thing: The impish joy of the board game Sushi Go Party!

Many board games are best when there are just four people at the table. While the instructions might say a game can be played by two people or six people, something is often lost when the game scales up or down. Great games explicitly designed for two or three players...
GAMBLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Sports
My 1053 WJLT

Watch Illinois Dog Get Excited Seeing Snow For the First Time

Some of us may not like dealing with snow, but for others seeing if snow for the first time can be so much fun. A golden retriever pup found out just how much snow can be after seeing it for the first time. You can see him just loving life and having a blast playing in the snow. My dog Luna will be seeing her first snowfall this year (or next) and I can't wait to see her reaction when the white stuff finally falls in the area.
ANIMALS
Upworthy

Family finds a box full of old, wrapped Christmas presents in late grandparents' attic

The holidays are always a difficult time for those who've lost loved ones as they remind us of the joyous moments we shared with them and will never get to relive again. However, one family got to feel the love of their late grandparents "one last time" this Christmas when they stumbled upon a box full of wrapped and labeled presents in the attic. In a series of videos that have gone viral on TikTok, a woman named Holly Brooke shared that her cousin made the heartwarming discovery in their late grandfather's attic shortly after his death.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
funcheap.com

Brewery Trivia Night (Vallejo)

Brewery Trivia Night (Vallejo) Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can change after they are added to our calendar, and errors do occur. Cost: FREE*. *Enjoy Trivia and have a beer!. Categories: Eating & Drinking, In Person. Venue: 701 Escobar...
VALLEJO, CA
fargounderground.com

NYE Comedy in the Cellar – Sohrab Forouzesh Feat. Rebecca Wilson

NYE – December 31st. Sohrab Forouzesh is a Chicago based comedian and writer who won’t take it personally if you say his name wrong. He moved to the U.S from Iran when he was just eight years old, and his material is heavily influenced by his experiences as a fat Persian kid growing up in America. His rapid-fire delivery paired with his down to earth relatability is what makes him a favorite of the local Chicago comedy scene. He was recently named a finalist for StandUP NBC, and he’s also a regular at the world famous Laugh Factory, Comedy Bar, and Zanies Comedy Club.
TV & VIDEOS
wbrc.com

Woman marries the color pink in historic Vegas wedding

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – For many people, Jan. 1 means new beginnings and new resolutions. But for Kitten Kay Sera, Jan. 1 will forever be her historic wedding anniversary. “I’m actually marrying the color pink,” Sera told KVVU. With a wedding ceremony at noon Saturday, Sera...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
fargounderground.com

The Golden Girls Show: A Puppet Parody

That Golden Girls Puppet Parody at the Fargo Theatre scheduled for Saturday, October 23, 2021, has been rescheduled to Thursday, January 20, 2022. Any tickets purchased will be honored for the new show date. If you have any questions or concerns, reach out to Tickets300 at [email protected] or 866-300-8300.
ENTERTAINMENT
Hawaii Magazine

What’s Your Poke Bowl Personality?

Face it, we’re all some kind of poke bowl. Yes, you read that right. Our personalities, actions and ethics can all pretty much be surmised from what sort of poke bowl we order which in turn makes us the poke bowl. (Don’t mind the leaps in logic, this article is just for fun!)
LIFESTYLE
The Guardian

My winter of love: I was on holiday with my boyfriend – and the B&B owner told me a horrifying home truth

Back in 2008, I lived in New York. I wasn’t a total stranger to North American winters – my stepmother is from Michigan, and the one and only time she persuaded me to go on a family sledging outing I was so cold I bailed and went back to sit in the car, like the moody teenager I most definitely was. But I’d never been on the continent for an entire winter. I bought a gigantic army surplus parka and resigned myself to months of wading through freezing slush, alternated with sitting in my studio apartment at night with the windows open because the ancient radiators had one setting: on. That was until I read an article in the New York Times travel section about upstate getaways. The mere mention of a charming B&B overlooking the Delaware River, where you could watch nesting eagles on a nearby bluff while sipping cognac, was all it took. Manhattan’s dreary ice-bound streets slipped away momentarily, and I imagined myself on that very deck. I was in a long-distance relationship at the time, and what, I reasoned, could be more romantic than such a weekend?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy