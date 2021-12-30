ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

FROSTIVAL: Freezing for a Good Reason

fargounderground.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe FM Legion Riders, a Veteran motorcycle organization, along with local celebrities will be sleeping outside in the...

fargounderground.com

Comments / 0

Related
architectureartdesigns.com

6 Good Reasons To Start Using Housekeeping Services

Cleaning a home is a must – most of us do this as part of our routine as a daily or weekly chore. However, there are professionals out there who get paid to clean other people’s homes. Not everyone is aware of the benefits of having a professional cleaner support you with these dreadful tasks.
HOME & GARDEN
Faribault Daily News

Frostival encourages families to embrace the cold

Minnesota may be notorious for its frigid, snowy winters but there are still plenty of ways people can enjoy the great outdoors during the winter. Faribault Parks and Recreation offers an afternoon of fun from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8 at North Alexander Park. The second annual Faribault Frostival first began as a way for Parks and Recreation to engage families and encourage outdoor activities. New to this year's festivities is dog sledding with Cast Outdoor Adventures. ...
FARIBAULT, MN
spring.org.uk

The Reason Giving Feels So Good Is That The Feeling Lasts

Giving makes us feel connected to others and reinforces a positive self-image. The joy of giving does not fade like the joy of getting, new research reveals. Usually when people repeat pleasant experiences, happiness fades after each one. However, when people keep on giving to others, the happy feeling remains...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Veteran#Suicide#Charities#Frostival
Leavenworth Times

Make 2022 a great, safe year in the outdoors and please, be safe

The new year of 2022 opens up an outdoor world of infinite possibilities in hunting and fishing for your favorite species. The best of times awaits anyone that loves to be outdoors. However, there are things to consider:. Firearms safety. Being re-certified as a hunter education instructor was one of...
HOMELESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thelaurelofasheville.com

Outdoors: Getting Outside with Black Folks Camp Too

Earl B. Hunter, Jr., founder and president of Black Folks Camp Too, was once a self-described “sports-car-driving, Italian-suit-wearing, private-plane-flying executive that would’ve never gone camping.” But Hunter’s son wanted to see Mount Rushmore, so the two of them took off on an RV road trip of the US in the summer of 2017. They camped at 49 campgrounds in 20 states over the course of three months. “This is where the idea came from,” Hunter says of his business. “I didn’t see any Black folks out there. That drove me to say, ‘Something has to change.’”
HOBBIES
Greyson F

Long Time Restaurant Forced to Close

One more restaurant is closing for good.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. For fans of authentic Philly and East Coast food, things are about to become a bit more challenging in the coming year here in Tucson. That is because Frankie’s South Philly Cheesesteaks has announced that when it shuts its doors at the end of Friday, December 31, it will not reopen the doors again. This announcement came earlier in the week as the long time business will shut down shop.
TUCSON, AZ
Greyson F

Local Restaurant Icon Closes Unexpectedly

Another Tucson icon has closed for good.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Another long-time Tucson restaurant establishment is closing its doors for good. Bentley’s House of Coffee & Tea made it official, posting on its Facebook page that it would be shutting its doors and not reopening, calling it quits after 38 years in business.
TUCSON, AZ
psychologytoday.com

Don’t Be Angry with Unvaccinated Friends and Family

If you are doing your part to end the pandemic, you may feel angry at others who are not vaccinated or do not wear masks. Being angry at individuals is not effective. Being angry won’t convince them to get vaccinated or correct misinformation. Instead, anger and action should be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Outdoor Life

A First Bull Revives Childhood Elk Hunting Memories

I’d forgotten what hanging elk meat smelled like, but within seconds of the sharp aroma from the walk-in cooler hitting my nose, I was flooded with memories. I remembered standing in an old potato cellar, smelling the aging meat of a bull elk my dad had killed. It must have been nearly 30 years ago, but I instantly recognized the smell.
ANIMALS
pipestonestar.com

The reason for the season

Pipestone Area Schools has completed the demolition of Brown and Hill Elementary Schools and the sale of the properties is set for Friday, Jan. 28, 2022 at 10 a.m. Chuck Sutton Auctioneering will be conducting the sale that day and will handle the advertising of the properties. The Winter Group is also involved by handling all the real estate matters with the properties.
PIPESTONE, MN
WTIP

Trail Time - Life on the Gunflint Trail

It’s a winter wonderland on the Gunflint Trail this week. There’s about a foot of new snow making a great base for cross-country skiing, snowmobiling or snowshoeing… and dog-sledding! Many years have passed since I first careened down a snow-covered logging road in Hovland behind a friend’s team. And I remember a wonderful time dog-sledding in the Boundary Waters on a winter camping trip years ago with a terrific group of people that included one of my best friends and my future husband, Lars. Dog-sledding is a lot of fun to do and it’s almost as fun to watch. The sled dogs are so full of energy and joy. They love to run! Next week there’s a great opportunity to watch some excellent dog sledding: The Gunflint Mail Run Dogsled Race will be held Saturday, January 8. Some good places to watch the action are at Trail Center Lodge, Big Bear Lodge or Rockwood Lodge. There’s also a spectator area at the Old Blankenburg Pit, where the twelve teams will be turning around. NOTE: It is very important that spectators do not bring their dogs to the races. And keep a tight hold on young children. Things get lively and move fast. You can find lots of information, as well as safety and etiquette tips, on the web site at gunflintmailrun.com.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy