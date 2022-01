The all-time leading tackler for the Seattle Seahawks appears to be in his final days in the emerald city. Bobby Wagner has been one of the best linebackers in the game, and he’s been one of the Seattle Seahawks’ leaders for quite some time. Wagner could be a cap casualty if kept on the roster heading into the 2022 season, with a total of $16M due to him. Seattle could save that if they release him before the new league year.

