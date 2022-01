New Orleans (December 30, 2021) – If the Fair Grounds’ main track were a basketball court, there’s no doubt Gary Barber’s Bron and Brow would have pleaded for a foul on Louisiana Champions Day. Tugging while in tight between horses, the 2-year-old son of Gormley was steadied along, checked, shuffled and held up on the turn. Off heels late, he rallied to just miss behind the undefeated, Dallas Stewart-trained Unified Report. With a clear lane to the hoop in Friday’s $107,900 Louisiana Futurity, Bron and Brow will be tough to deny, but with the speedy Charco and the classy Big Scully sure to unleash a full court press of their own, a victory is no slam dunk.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO