Music

Saxophonist Roz Cron

By KNKX Public Radio
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe most popular, most integrated and best-documented all-women swing orchestra of the 1940s was the International Sweethearts of Rhythm. The last remaining member of that band, alto saxophonist Roz Cron, died Feb. 7. She was 95. Robin Lloyd tells Roz's story. Roz Cron is considered a pioneer of women...

knkx.org

Pianist Junior Mance

Raised in Chicago in the 1930s, Junior Mance learned boogie woogie and stride piano styles from his dad on the family’s upright piano. By age 10 – with Dad’s permission – Mance took his first professional gig. The nickname “Junior” would stick. Because his...
MUSIC
knkx.org

Jazz and the graphic novel

Writer and artist Dave Chisholm understands the skepticism. The term "graphic novel" conjures up images of superheroes fighting crime or groups of social misfits making their way through a hostile world. Plus, Chisholm says, "So many depictions of jazz music in media get it so wrong." But Chisholm is uniquely...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
knkx.org

Bassist George Mraz

“He plays the bass as though he invented it.” That's what pianist Richie Beirach said of his collaborator for more than 40 years, bassist George Mraz. Mraz possessed a tone that was both full-bodied and remarkably agile — thus seeming lighter than it actually was. It enabled him to excel across multiple styles of jazz, from Dizzy Gillespie’s bebop stylings to the more experimental avenues of John Abercrombie and Dave Liebman.
MUSIC
knkx.org

Guitarist Pat Martino

Pat Martino began playing professionally at the age of 15 after moving to New York. For a time, he lived with Les Paul and then began playing regularly at jazz clubs. His career spanned six decades — starting with his formative years playing with a deep groove that he honed with various masters of the jazz organ, including Charles Earland, Don Patterson, Jack McDuff and, more recently, Joey DeFrancesco.
MUSIC
Robin
knkx.org

James Harman

Blues singer, songwriter and harmonica player James Harman died this year. We’ve been playing his music for decades on KNKX's All Blues program. Born in Alabama, Harman became a full-time musician as a teen and found his way to the thriving Los Angeles blues scene of the 1970s and ;80s, where he cultivated what one writer said was the “one of the tightest bands anywhere.”
MUSIC
knkx.org

Johnny Pacheco and Larry Harlow

In 1964, multi-instrumentalist and bandleader Johnny Pacheco and his friend Jerry Masucci started a tiny record label called Fania. The company grew to become the powerhouse of Latin music known as the Motown of salsa. "Salsa" music grew out of the 1960s Latin soul and boogaloo movement. Fania became a...
MUSIC
knkx.org

Peter Ostroushko

“NO PIG – NO GIG” was a joke attributed to celebrated fiddler, mandolinist and Minnesota music legend Peter Ostroushko. Known as a gifted, generous and kind musical whiz, he was the guy who would roll up his sleeves to pitch in and make travel arrangements for the band and find the best barbecue in any given location.
MUSIC
NPR

In Memoriam 2021: The Musicians We Lost

In 2021, the music world said goodbye to artistic visionaries from every corner of the field. We lost rock and roll pioneers, groundbreaking music journalists, and foundational jazz legends (many of whom were honored in a video made by our colleagues at Jazz Night in America). From prolific engineers to producers who helped reimagine the possibilities of sound to writers who helped us understand its impact, the breadth of talent was immeasurable. Below is a list of just some of the many musicians and voices lost in 2021, listed in chronological order by the date that they left us.
MUSIC
#Documentary#Saxophonist#Southern
knkx.org

Pianist Norman Simmons

Pianist Norman Simmons is best remembered as a jazz arranger and accompanist to singers like Anita O’Day and Sarah Vaughan. Simmons died this year at age 91, and KNKX jazz host Abe Beeson says his talents went far beyond his supporting roles. Growing up in Chicago in the 1930s,...
MUSIC
ecbpublishing.com

JCHAI performs string concert

On Tuesday, Dec. 21, the Jefferson County Homeschool Association performed their Winter Concert, a strings and band program that took place at 7 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Monticello, located at 325 W. Washington St. The concert showcased a variety of instruments, including violin, cello, bass, piano, percussion,...
MONTICELLO, FL
carriagetownenews.com

Del Sol Quartet Performance

NEWBURYPORT, MA — Del Sol Quartet will perform on Sun., January 9, at 4:00 p.m. at the Unitarian Church, 26 Pleasant Street, Newburyport, the first of four concerts in the 2022 Jean C. Wilson Music Series. The quartet will play a single work, “A Dust in Time” by Huang Ruo.
NEWBURYPORT, MA
