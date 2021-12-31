20th Anniversary Of The Euro notes

The euro on Saturday marked 20 years since people began to use the single European currency, overcoming initial doubts, price concerns and a debt crisis to spread across the region.
European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen called the euro "a true symbol for the strength of Europe" while European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde described it as "a beacon of stability and solidity around the world".
Euro banknotes and coins came into circulation in 12 countries on January 1, 2002, greeted by a mix of enthusiasm and scepticism from citizens who had to trade in their Deutsche marks, French francs, pesetas and liras.
The euro is now used by 340 million people in 19 nations, from Ireland to Germany to Slovakia.
Comments / 0