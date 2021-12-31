ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

20th Anniversary Of The Euro notes

By Eteksman
bloomberglite.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Euro note is just one of the success symbols of the moves made by western Europe post-world war II to integrate Europe into one common bloc leveraging on their unique strengths to form one big body with shared ideological, economic and historical beliefs. The Euro notes is a...

bloomberglite.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Euro marks 20 eventful years

The euro on Saturday marked 20 years since people began to use the single European currency, overcoming initial doubts, price concerns and a debt crisis to spread across the region. European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen called the euro "a true symbol for the strength of Europe" while European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde described it as "a beacon of stability and solidity around the world". Euro banknotes and coins came into circulation in 12 countries on January 1, 2002, greeted by a mix of enthusiasm and scepticism from citizens who had to trade in their Deutsche marks, French francs, pesetas and liras. The euro is now used by 340 million people in 19 nations, from Ireland to Germany to Slovakia.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christine Lagarde
weisradio.com

European countries tighten COVID-19 restrictions as omicron spreads

(LONDON) — France this week became the latest European country to tighten its coronavirus restrictions, with nations across the continent posting record numbers of COVID-19 infections in an omicron-fueled surge. On Dec. 21, the WHO’s regional director for Europe, Dr Hans Kluge, warned that the omicron variant — believed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
eturbonews.com

European countries are locking up amid new COVID-19 spike

European governments are rolling out new restrictions on social activities during the busy holiday season. Fearing the hospitals could be overwhelmed by Omicron-strain patients amid new COVID-19 surge, European governments are rolling out new restrictions on social activities during the busy holiday season. The Prime Minister of France, Jean Castex,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Eurozone#Ecb#Eu#National Central Bank
hot96.com

New European payments project hits major snag

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Some European banks are holding off on a decision to move forward with a new payments project that is intended be a home-grown rival to Mastercard and Visa, the company overseeing the effort said on Thursday. The delay marks a major snag in the so-called European Payments Initiative...
ECONOMY
Albany Herald

How Omicron is hitting travel to Europe

Several European countries have been forced into lockdown over the past few days as the highly-contagious Omicron variant continues to spread at an alarming rate. As more and more restrictions are brought in, travel to and across Europe is becoming increasingly difficult for tourists, particularly those from the UK, where cases have skyrocketed.
TRAVEL
Reuters

France sixth country with more than 10 mln COVID infections

PARIS, Jan 1 (Reuters) - France became the sixth country in the world to report more than 10 million COVID-19 infections since the outbreak of the pandemic, according to official data published on Saturday. French health authorities reported 219,126 new confirmed cases in a 24-hour period, the fourth day in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
Country
France
Country
Spain
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Portugal
Country
Greece
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Euro
Country
Netherlands
The Independent

Ex-Brexit boss warns British businesses may ‘give up’ imports under new rules

A former senior civil servant in charge of Brexit planning has warned some British businesses may “give up importing” as a result of new rules implemented in the new year.Philip Rycroft, who was permanent secretary at the Department for Exiting the European Union (DExEU) between 2017 and 2019, said the changes that came into play on January 1 will cause “teething problems”, with some sectors hit harder than others.The news comes as Boris Johnson vowed to “maximise the benefits of Brexit” in 2022.The Prime Minister marking a year since the post-Brexit free trade deal with the European Union came...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Brexit poll: One year on, voters believe leaving EU has harmed UK’s interests

One year to the day since the UK left the European Union’s economic structures, the people of Britain believe Brexit has done the country more harm than good, according to a new poll.The exclusive Savanta survey for The Independent reveals that, on issues ranging from the economy to red tape to Britain’s ability to control its borders, more voters believe Brexit has worsened the UK’s position than improved it.Almost six out of 10 (57 per cent) believe Boris Johnson lied to them about what Brexit would be like during the bitter referendum campaign of 2016.And by a clear margin, they said that the...
ELECTIONS
AFP

Foreign businesses worry as China food import law kicks in

Getting wine, chocolate, and coffee into China could get even harder from Saturday, with new import restrictions adding fresh hurdles for foreign companies bringing products into the world's largest market for food and drink. But now coffee, alcohol, honey, olive oil, chocolate and several other products will also be scrutinised.
FOOD & DRINKS
AFP

France to ease Covid rules as England says curbs are 'last resort'

France announced an easing of Covid restrictions from Monday and Britain's health minister said curbs were an "absolute last resort", as governments face tough choices between controlling the virus and keeping economies open. However, some studies have sparked hope that Omicron does not cause Covid as severe as the Delta variant, with some governments factoring that into their decisions to ease curbs.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy