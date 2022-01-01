ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Cape Cod News 12/31/2021

capecoddaily.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleYARMOUTH – Fire broke out at a home in Yarmouth about 6 PM Friday evening. Smoke was pouring from the two story residence on Salt Works Lane when crews arrived. Mutual Aid was called to the scene and to cover the Yarmouth stations. Firefighters were able to quickly get the fire...

capecoddaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
capecodwave.com

Oil Tanker In The Cape Cod Canal – Slideshow

BOURNE – While driving alongside the Cape Cod Canal, we saw a big puff of smoke rising from the canal. It sparked our curiosity. When we pulled into the parking lot below the Bourne Bridge, we exited our car and began walking east. That’s when we saw the Great Eastern, a tanker flying under the flag of the Marshall Islands.
BOURNE, MA
capecoddaily.com

Boston’s First Night Celebration Moved Outdoors Due to COVID

BOSTON (AP) – Boston’s First Night New Year’s celebrations will be an outdoors only event this year to prevent further spread of the coronavirus, and revelers will have a chance to get a vaccine during the event. Mayor Michelle Wu made the announcement Thursday. First Night, which started in 1975 and has inspired similar… .
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Boston

Whale Spotted Swimming In Cape Cod Canal Under Bourne Bridge

CAPE COD (CBS) — There was a very rare sighting on the Cape last weekend. A whale was spotted swimming in the Cape Cod Canal on Sunday. A viewer named Vinnie Arnone captured the incredible images. The whale was trying to fight the current under the Bourne Bridge. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vinnie Arnone (@cabocado) Vinnie says the whale eventually started swimming with the current back towards Buzzards Bay.
BOURNE, MA
capecoddaily.com

Times Square Show Will Go On Despite Virus Surge, Mayor Says

NEW YORK (AP) – Mayor Bill de Blasio says New York City will ring in 2022 in Times Square as planned despite record numbers of COVID-19 infections in the city and around the nation. De Blasio said on NBC’s “Today” show on Thursday that he wants to show the world that the city is “fighting […] The post… .
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

PHOTOS: Betty White through the years

(NEXSTAR) – Betty White, the beloved actress and comedian, has passed away at the age of 99. From her roles in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “The Golden Girls” to “Hot in Cleveland” and “The Proposal,” White has captured the hearts of many around the world. Below are photos of White through the ages. […]
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Offit
Person
Betty White
ngxchange.org

New town staff

The Town of New Gloucester recently hired a new library director, code enforcement officer and town planner. Jay Campbell comes to the New Gloucester Public Library from Simmons University in Boston, Massachusetts where he worked for 10 years, most recently as Head of Library Collections and Systems. He has also worked at the Milford Town Library in Massachusetts, the Boston Public Library, and the Garbrecht Law Library at the University of Maine School of Law. He holds an M.S. in Library and Information Science from Simmons University and a B.A. in English from Alfred University in New York. Jay grew up in a small town in Western New York and is happy to have recently returned to Maine. He lives in New Gloucester with his wife, attorney Greta Atchinson, and their 17-year-old beagle, Teddy. In his spare time, Jay enjoys live music, record collecting, writing, cooking, travel, and, of course, reading. He is looking forward to working in such a beautiful and beloved library in his own new town.
NEW GLOUCESTER, ME
kalw.org

Almanac - Friday 12/31/2021

Today is the last day of the year. and sunset will be at 5:01:49 pm. The solar transit will be at 12:13:30 pm. The first low tide will be at 1:36 am at 2.63 feet. The first high tide will be at 7:48 am at 7.04 feet. The next low...
JAPAN
capecoddaily.com

Sunday Journal – Atlantic White Shark Conservancy

We were pleased to welcome Research Scientist with the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy Megan Winton back onto the program this week. As we move into 2022, Megan looked back on a busy year for the organization; their work featured the tagging of hundreds of sharks within the region, insights into their movement and migration… .
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City#Boston#Fraud#Cape Cod News 12 31 2021#Cape Wide News#Salt Works Lane#Mutual Aid#The U S#Ap#Full Story Sunday Journal#Sustainable Practices#Capecodcom#Research Scientist
KPCW

Local News Hour - December 31, 2021

( 13:10) Slamdance Film Festival President and co-founder Peter Baxter. Michelle, who joined KPCW in 2021, arrived in Utah in 2018 by way of Massachusetts, where the skiing was icy and the mosquitoes formidable. A former daily newspaper reporter and editor (at the Visalia Times-Delta in CA) and columnist (at The Cohasset Mariner in MA), Michelle has been a writer and editor for decades. She holds a journalism degree from CSU Fresno and has worked as a journalist, freelance writer and web content creator, reporting extensively on education and youth along with general assignment and breaking news.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Notorious bank robber dies after 52 years on the run in double life where he became a golf pro and befriended oblivious FBI agent

A Boston man who died of cancer in May this year and was fondly remembered by his family and friends, was actually a fugitive on the run for over five decades after robbing a bank in 1969.Thomas Randele, 71, whose real name according to authorities was Ted Conrad, was a wanted fugitive in one of the biggest robberies in Cleveland’s history, reported the Associated Press.He lived in Boston for five decades under a new name that he created after moving there six months after the bank heist. Authorities said not even his wife of over 40 years and his daughter...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WHO 13

Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, dies at 99

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Betty White, whose saucy, up-for-anything charm made her a television mainstay for more than 60 years, whether as a man-crazy TV hostess on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” or the loopy housemate on “The Golden Girls,” has died. She was 99. People and the Washington Post reported Friday the news of […]
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
InsideHook

A World-Famous Fishmonger’s Recipe for Nantucket Bay Scallops

If the man from Nantucket had kept his Massachusetts island’s namesake scallops in his bucket instead of cash, perhaps his daughter Nan would have stayed on Cape Cod instead of running away to Rhode Island with an unnamed Pawtucket resident. Only available from November to March, thimble-sized Nantucket Bay...
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy