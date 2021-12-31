ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Delusional or gaslighting Harry Reid?

By Marc Ang
tulsatoday.com
 1 day ago

Articles released left and right on the passing of Harry Reid have induced head scratching moments and many times, cringe. Ultimately when someone passes it’s indeed appropriate to look back on their accomplishments and as Senate Leader, he certainly was impactful – Reid led the Senate Democratic Caucus from 2005 to...

www.tulsatoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Lindsay Graham turns tribute to Harry Reid into pitch for GOP in 2022

South Carolina Republican Sen Lindsay Graham used his chance to memorialize a former colleague on live television to pivot to touting the GOP’s chances in the 2022 midterm elections.In a bizarre moment during a Newsmax interview on Wednesday, which was first reported by Mediaite, Mr Graham was asked by host Eric Bolling if he wanted to say a few words about former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, who died this week at 82. Mr Reid served with Mr Graham before his retirement in 2016.Mr Graham opened his remarks with an apparent jab at his deceased colleague, calling him a “real...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Nevada Independent

Remembering Harry Reid from a distance

Being a former majority leader of the U.S. Senate is admittedly a people business. Consequently, it didn’t come as a surprise to see the outpouring of remembrances following the passing of Harry Reid, arguably the most powerful Nevadan in history, from the usual people senators work with. Journalists who cut their teeth on covering his political career, including our very own founder and CEO, publicly reminisced, as did some of Reid’s former staffers. Politicians, especially in Nevada and Utah (Reid was — and, depending on how seriously you take the Latter-Day Saints’ beliefs in the afterlife, still — a Latter-Day Saint), weighed in as well. Even the local paper serving Logan, Utah, hometown of Utah State University — one of Harry Reid’s several alma maters — got in on the action to reflect on Reid’s comparatively unusual willingness to recruit staffers from the school.
CONGRESS & COURTS
reviewjournal.com

LETTER: Harry Reid, the power broker

If the late Harry Reid “sits atop the pantheon of Nevada political greats,” as your Thursday editorial stated, what does that say about Nevada’s politicians? Not much. In fact, Mr Reid was a backroom power broker and divider. Just like the political cronies who changed the airport name for him. No public debates or process, just power brokers.
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Harry Reid, former Senate majority leader, dead at 82

Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid died Tuesday at the age of 82. Reid, who was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2018, served in Congress from 1983 until his retirement in 2017. He announced in 2019 his cancer was in remission. A Democrat representing Nevada, Reid served as senate majority...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Harry Reid
Person
John Mccain
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Voices: What Harry Reid told me about reaching Latino voters – and what he can teach Democrats

Tributes poured in for the late Senator Harry Reid after his death earlier this week, noting his humble beginnings as a kid from Searchlight, Nevada who went from an amateur boxer to Capitol Police Officer for the building which he would later run as Senate majority leader.They focused on how he convinced Barack Obama to run for president, helped pass the president’s signature health care law and then nuked the filibuster for Cabinet and judicial appointments. Republicans highlighted how his soft-spoken nature betrayed his ability to make blunt, brazen and sometimes flat-out untrue statements about his political opponents.At the same...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Deseret News

Sen. Mike Lee: Missing my friend, Harry Reid

In January 1983, Josh Reid moved into my neighborhood in Northern Virginia. My father was serving as solicitor general under President Reagan and Josh’s father, Harry Reid, had just been elected to the U.S. House of Representatives from Nevada. Josh and I quickly became best friends. We were both 11 years old at the time, and we attended school and church together, were active in the same Scout troop, played on the same soccer team, and had many interests in common.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

Obama: "I wouldn’t have been president" if not for Harry Reid

Former President Barack Obama said following the death of former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid on Tuesday that he wouldn't be president were it not for the Nevada senator's "encouragement and support." The big picture: Reid helped Obama reach some of his biggest legislative accomplishments — notably the Affordable Care...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gaslighting#Yahoo News#Conservative#Mormon#American#Democratic
MSNBC

Harry Reid nearly killed the filibuster. Democrats need to finish the job.

Harry Reid, the former Democratic senator from Nevada who died Tuesday, leaves behind an impressive legislative legacy — but there’s one unfinished piece of business that Senate Democrats need to complete. Reid, while he was the Senate majority leader, weakened the filibuster. Now it’s time to end its chokehold on America once and for all.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Times

Reid was no saint

From most of what the Democrats are saying about the late Sen. Harry Reid, one would think the man had been a hero or a saint. He was not. He played a critical part in political dirty infighting. He lied on the floor of the Senate about Obamacare, about the death of our ambassador in Benghazi and about the Republican nominee facing Obama in the presendential election. Many in his own party kindly called him a “fighter.” In fact, he was a man who gave energy to political nastiness.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The US Sun

What was Harry Reid’s cause of death?

HARRY Reid was United States Senator for Nevada who served in the role from 1987 to 2017. On December 28, 2021, it was announced that Reid has passed away. Reid's cause of death has not yet been confirmed. He was 82-years-old at the time of his passing. Reid led the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Register Citizen

Harry Reid, a Take-No-Prisoners Champion of the Democratic Party, Dead at 82

Harry Reid, the by-turns scrappy, mild-mannered and acid-tongued former Democratic Senate leader, has died of pancreatic cancer. Reid was 82. Reid was a dominating figure in Democratic politics for decades, using his home base in Nevada to rise to the top of the Senate. As majority leader from 2007 to 2015, Reid proved a steady hand, guiding passage of the bank bailouts, the Recovery Act and the Dodd/Frank re-regulation of Wall Street. He also won the landmark passage of Obamacare in 2010. Serving in Congress for more than three decades, Reid left his mark by building a political machine that has turned the once-purple state dependably blue. His political clout also helped halt construction of the Yucca Mountain nuclear waste repository outside sprawling Las Vegas.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
HuffingtonPost

How Harry Reid Became An Unlikely Progressive Champion

Harry Reid, who died Tuesday at age 82, was not an especially well-known senator when then-Minority Leader Tom Daschle (D-S.D.) lost his seat in 2004. Daschle’s defeat propelled Reid to the party’s top role in the Senate overnight. To the extent that Reid had a national reputation at...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WSB Radio

Presidents, lawmakers mourn former Senate 'giant' Harry Reid

U.S. and Nevada leaders are mourning former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, who died Tuesday at 82. Landra Reid says her husband died peacefully after a four-year battle with pancreatic cancer. Reid, a Democrat, led the Senate under under two presidents, Republican George W. Bush and Democrat Barack Obama. He retired in 2016.
CONGRESS & COURTS
mynews4.com

Longtime Nevada Senator Harry Reid dies at 82

Longtime Nevada Senator Harry Reid has died at the age of 82. He died peacefully Tuesday afternoon surrounded by family, his wife said. Reid, a Democrat, served as a U.S. Senator for 30 years from 1987 to 2017. He was known as one of the most influential politicians in state...
NEVADA STATE
buckrail.com

Flags to fly half-staff for Harry Reid

WYOMING — UPDATE: President Joe Biden updated his proclamations. Flags have been ordered half-staff on the day of Harry Reid’s internment, to be announced. Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon has ordered both U.S. and State of Wyoming flags to be flown at half-staff to honor late Senator Harry Reid, who died yesterday at 82.
WYOMING STATE
pbs.org

A look at the life and legacy of Senate titan Harry Reid

Former Democratic Sen. Harry Reid of Nevada died Tuesday, at the age of 82, after a four-year battle with pancreatic cancer. Reid went from humble beginnings in a small town to become one of the longest-serving Senate majority leaders in American history. Lisa Desjardins looks back at this life and legacy.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

The underappreciated political genius of Harry Reid

My favorite Harry Reid story comes from an incident that unfolded fairly early in his career, not long after he was appointed to chair the Nevada Gaming Commission. In that era, this meant confronting systemic organized crime. In July 1978, a man named Jack Gordon offered Reid a $12,000 bribe...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy