New Years Resolutions: Setting Goals the Right Way

 2 days ago

Can you believe 2021 is ending and the New Year is here? Many of us are setting goals and making resolutions for the 2022 year, but are our resolutions “SMART”? Here are some guidelines to remember while setting “SMART” goals for 2022:. SPECIFIC: Goals should...

The Conversation U.S.

The best way to follow through on your New Year's resolution? Make an 'old year's resolution'

If you’ve made a New Year’s resolution, your plot for self-improvement probably kicks into gear sometime on Jan. 1, when the hangover wears off and the quest for the “new you” begins in earnest. But if research on habit change is any indication, only about half of New Year’s resolutions are likely to make it out of January, much less last a lifetime. As experts in positive psychology and literature, we recommend an unconventional but more promising approach. We call it the “old year’s resolution.” It combines insights from psychologists and America’s first self-improvement guru, Benjamin Franklin, who pioneered a habit-change...
LIFESTYLE
reviewed.com

12 realistic health and wellness goals to set for the new year

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. While the New Year is certainly an inspirational time to set out to form new healthy habits, it’s easy to get too enthusiastic and set unrealistic goals. An achievable New Year’s resolution will be specific, realistic, and measurable—something you can achieve with some effort but without too much sacrifice.
FITNESS
Daily Reflector

Kathy Kolasa: Set manageable goals for the New Year

COVID tip: Eating a nutritious and well-balanced diet can help support your immune system in the fight against COVID-19. The World Health Organization recommends that you consume 2 cups (four servings) of fruit everyday, and 2.5 cups (five servings) of vegetables per day. Q I started eating better this fall...
FITNESS
Chicago Sun-Times

Why you should rethink weight loss as a New Year’s resolution

In American culture, it’s bad to be fat. Rarely is this more apparent than at the start of the New Year, when diet culture, fatphobia and capitalism converge. Exploiting body shame and people’s desire for renewal, weight loss companies ramp up ads, gyms reduce rates and diet companies promise to help people realize the elusive goal of weight loss that lasts.
WEIGHT LOSS
Lifestyle
SHAPE

How Many Servings of Fruits and Vegetables Do You Actually Need Per Day?

By now, you likely (hopefully) know that a diet rich in fruits and vegetables is beneficial for your health. But get this: Only one in 10 U.S. adults actually eats enough fruits and veggies to meet the daily intake recommendations for each of them, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
NUTRITION
psychologytoday.com

New Year's Resolutions in Cancer Survivorship

Behavior change is hard, particularly when you're struggling with side effects from cancer treatment. Understanding the values shaping your goal can increase your success. Using SMART goals and self-compassion can increase the odds you'll achieve your goal. For many of us, the new year provides an opportunity to examine our...
CANCER
healththoroughfare.com

How To Promote Sustainable Weight Loss

With the gluttony and indulgence of Christmas starting to show, there’s never been a better time to learn how to lose weight and keep it off. Attempting to go on a crash diet is one of the worst options that you can choose, as you need to make sure your weight loss can be sustainable in order to maintain your new weight rather than falling back into your old habits. Fortunately, learning how to take back control of your eating habits and exercise regime doesn’t have to be as difficult as you might expect, as there are in fact just a few simple steps that you can follow to transform your health (and waistline) in no time at all. So, if you’re interested in finding out more, then read on.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

The Worst Foods No One Should Eat After 4pm Because They Cause Abdominal Fat, According To Experts

Weekends tend to be a time when people fall off their diets, but if you’re hoping to get a jump start on your New Year’s resolution to eat healthier, you should continue to follow the 80-20 rule which means eating *mostly* health 80% of the time. You might feel like having a cheat meal today, but when choosing your food options for the entire weekend, remember that certain foods will take you farther than others. Simple carbohydrates like white rice, and high-carb, high-fat snack foods like chips and dip, are some of those empty-calorie foods you should avoid–especially in the evening hours when you’re less likely to burn them off due to inactivity. This can lead to the dreaded abdominal fat that plagues so many of us in this country (and is linked to more serious health issues, such as cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes). Here’s what our leading health experts say about choosing your meals and snacks for this afternoon and evening:
NUTRITION
sixtyandme.com

Losing Weight After 60 is Possible! Just Get Rid of These 8 Things

Many women are trying to lose weight after 60. Unfortunately, with nature playing tricks on our metabolism, it feels like we have to work twice as hard to move those pounds. Most of us have found out that diets don’t work, and green tea, despite its many health benefits, won’t shrink you two dress sizes.
WEIGHT LOSS
spring.org.uk

A Night-Time Sign of Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Around one-quarter of people could have a deficiency in vitamin B12. Poor sleep can be a sign of vitamin B12 deficiency, research suggests. Deficiency in this vitamin, as well as other micronutrients, is linked to poor sleep quality and having to use medications to sleep by the study. Researchers have...
HEALTH
EverydayHealth.com

The Best Foods to Eat When You Have High Blood Pressure

If you’ve been diagnosed with hypertension, or high blood pressure, your doctor has probably advised you to make a number of lifestyle modifications, such as exercise and dietary changes. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), eating a diet of nutrient-rich, low-sodium foods can lower blood pressure naturally.
NUTRITION

