5 Reasons to Send Your Kid to Camp This Summer

chicagosuburbanfamily.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer camps are filling up faster than ever and there is no better time than now to start brainstorming plans, looking at camps and finding opportunities in 2022 where kids can unplug, connect with others and tune into nature. “It’s clear that developing a balanced relationship with technology and...

www.chicagosuburbanfamily.com

WVNews

2022 Spring and Summer Camp Dates

Spring and Summer state camp dates are now available. Dates for the spring outdoor adventure camp, to include shooting sports, are being finalized and will be made available as soon as possible. Code Camp: Feb. 25-27 Dance Weekend: March 11-13 OMC: June 19-24 Alpha I: July 10-15 Alpha II: July...
HOBBIES
94.3 Lite FM

Popular Summer Camp Returns in 2022 and Spots Will Go Fast

The warm weather this week in the Hudson Valley has a lot of people thinking about summer this week. However, I can pretty much guarantee that no one is thinking about summer camp right now unless you are looking back at a memory from this past summer. But the fact of the matter is you should be thinking about summer camp for 2022.
NEW PALTZ, NY
fox13news.com

Winter in the wild nature camp for kids

Kids are enjoying a nice winter break from school, which means parents are trying to come up with ways to keep them busy. One of St. Pete’s most popular winter camps for kids is fun but also connects them to nature.
KIDS
momjunction.com

20 Camp Songs For Kids To Sing Around The Campfire

Camping, the word itself, is enough to cause a lot of excitement for the kids. A camp is all about engaging in fun activities. What doubles the joy at camping, camp songs. This summer, when the sun is setting down, gather around the campfire and have oodles of fun singing the best camp songs. These songs are usually quite entertaining and easy to follow.
RELATIONSHIPS
columbusparent.com

Camp Organizers: Submit Your Free Listing for the Columbus Parent Summer Camp Guide

Calling all camp organizers: It’s time to submit your listings for the 2022 Columbus Parent Summer Camp Guide. The guide, the most comprehensive of its kind in Central Ohio, is a trusted resource for local parents who want to keep their kids active and engaged while school is out. Summer Camp Guide will be included in the Spring 2022 issue of the magazine and also will appear online.
COLUMBUS, OH
MyChesCo

2022 Summer Adventures Camp and Activities Fair Set for January 19

DOWNINGTOWN, PA — It’s never too early to think about summer! Jump-start your summer planning on Wednesday, January 19 with a night of food and fun at the Chester County Summer Adventures Camp and Activities Fair. This free event will take place from 5:30 through 8:00 p.m. at the Technical College High School (TCHS) Brandywine Campus located at 443 Boot Road in Downingtown.
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
chicagosuburbanfamily.com

Winter Boredom Busters

FEATURING: Forest Preserve District of Kane County – Explore Galore! | Visit Kenosha | Villa Olivia | The Princess Diana Exhibition | Downers Grove Ice Festival | WhirlyBall | Sonny Acres Farm – West Chicago | Fleetwood Roller Rink – Summit | Great Lakes Volleyball | Rock ‘N’ Kids.
KANE COUNTY, IL
fortscott.biz

Kids Art Camp Offered Next Week

Judy Earp lived 40 years in California and moved to Fort Scott in December 2019 because she fell in love with a Victorian home here. She originally was from Lamar, MO, and looked there and in Nevada for just the right home to accommodate all of her Victorian furniture in her decision to return to the Mid-West.
FORT SCOTT, KS
chicagosuburbanfamily.com

A Winter Frolic for the Family

If your kids are like most, school snow closings are the highlight of the winter season. Get into the spirit with some of these fun outdoor activities. After you’ve expended your energy outdoors, there’s plenty of fun to be had indoors as well. SPONSORED BY: Forest Preserve District...
KANE COUNTY, IL
KAKE TV

Watson Park's first female pony dies

A pony who has entertained Wichita kids for decades has died. The City of Wichita announced Rosie's death at the age of 34 today. Rosie was the first female pony to work at O.J. Watson Park's pony rides. A City statement described Rosie as extremely intelligent and helpful to park staff.
WICHITA, KS
thebuzzmagazines.com

Camping out in Bellaire

The Patrons for Bellaire Parks and the City of Bellaire’s 12th annual Tents in Town – The Ultimate Urban Campout took place at Bellaire Town Square. The schedule was packed with activities, including mini golf, balloon art with Honey Dew the Clown, face painting, glitter tattoos, rock climbing, inflatables, a photo booth, a silly string war, a hula hoop and jump rope contest, a magic show with Mr. Magic, s’mores and a fire safety talk with the Bellaire Fire Department, a bedtime story with Principal Flores from Horn Elementary, and stargazing with the Houston Astronomical Society. Dinner was from Holy Smoke Cookers, and breakfast was from The ’401, NY Eatery, and The Toasted Yolk. Before heading home, attendees enjoyed a morning yoga session. The event raised more than $20,000 for Bellaire parks, with 62 campsites sold. Event co-chairs were Amisha Jay Dalwadi, Sheetal Dalwadi-Oza, and Patrick Durio. Pictured are Patrons board member Sonu Mathew with sons Jaeron, Taijus and Sajan (twins who celebrated their 10th birthday at Tents in Town), and Ajay.
BELLAIRE, TX
#Summer Camps#Girls And Boys#Great Outdoors
nny360.com

Getting your kids vaccinated

Jones Smith, a sixth-grade student in Pittsburgh, got his first dose of the COVID vaccine in November after the FDA authorized the emergency use of the COVID vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds. He got his second shot two weeks later. In this interview with iGeneration Youth reporter, Gabby Hennessey, Jones and his mother, Bethany Ruhe, share their experience and encourage other kids to get their vaccines, too.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ashland.edu

How to Intern at a Sports & Adventure Camp this summer

Join Camp Cobbossee's Staffing Director Matt 'Jonesy' Jones for a short run through of the Internship program we can offer you whilst working the Summer at one of Maine's premier Boys Sports & Adventure Summer camps. Working at Cobbossee will be extremely fun and also challenging. Jonesy will tell you...
ASHLAND, OH
wnewsj.com

Generosity for our kids

Santa has struck again at the Clinton County Board of DD — this time through Shawn Bell and Melissa Hornsby, who hosted a live nativity scene at their Clinton County home, asking guests to make a toy donation for the children of the CCBDD Early Intervention Program. Thanks to...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
