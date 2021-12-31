5 Reasons to Send Your Kid to Camp This Summer

The Patrons for Bellaire Parks and the City of Bellaire’s 12th annual Tents in Town – The Ultimate Urban Campout took place at Bellaire Town Square. The schedule was packed with activities, including mini golf, balloon art with Honey Dew the Clown, face painting, glitter tattoos, rock climbing, inflatables, a photo booth, a silly string war, a hula hoop and jump rope contest, a magic show with Mr. Magic, s’mores and a fire safety talk with the Bellaire Fire Department, a bedtime story with Principal Flores from Horn Elementary, and stargazing with the Houston Astronomical Society. Dinner was from Holy Smoke Cookers, and breakfast was from The ’401, NY Eatery, and The Toasted Yolk. Before heading home, attendees enjoyed a morning yoga session. The event raised more than $20,000 for Bellaire parks, with 62 campsites sold. Event co-chairs were Amisha Jay Dalwadi, Sheetal Dalwadi-Oza, and Patrick Durio. Pictured are Patrons board member Sonu Mathew with sons Jaeron, Taijus and Sajan (twins who celebrated their 10th birthday at Tents in Town), and Ajay.

BELLAIRE, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO