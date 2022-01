The sweet summery SBS Mon-Tues Our Beloved Summer has been a low rated series since premiere but for those who are watching hopefully its been a good watch so far. A new reason to watch has showed up this week with K-actor Kwak Dong Yeon making a cameo opposite male lead Choi Woo Shik. I love me some Kwak Dong Yeon anytime anywhere and am pleased he’s continuing to be visible after a much deserved breakthrough with Vincenzo earlier this year. The ratings have gone up since episode 2’s low of 2.6% with it residing in the 3% range for the next three episodes and the most recent episode 6 got the current series high of 4%. Again, these are really low ratings still for prime time drama on a major network but if it’s just meant for the slice of life contingent then I hope it does that genre well.

WORLD ・ 11 DAYS AGO