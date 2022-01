The Colts have activated Carson Wentz from the COVID-19 protocols, the Colts official website reports. Wentz had been placed on the list Tuesday, but under the new NFL protocols, he can be activated and play if he is not showing symptoms for five days. That fifth day is Saturday. This could also be a procedural move as any player in the COVID-19 protocols needs to be activated by 3 pm on Saturday to be eligible to play Sunday. The Chiefs activated tight end Travis Kelce by the deadline last week, but Kelce still didn’t play Sunday, so it’s not a sure thing that Wentz will play versus the Raiders.

NFL ・ 15 HOURS AGO