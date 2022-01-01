Bell family perishes in helicopter crash
A Bell family died in a helicopter crash west of Bronson on Thursday evening. The accident claimed the lives of Ronald Hicks, 36; his wife, Shelly Hicks, 32; and their two...www.mainstreetdailynews.com
A Bell family died in a helicopter crash west of Bronson on Thursday evening. The accident claimed the lives of Ronald Hicks, 36; his wife, Shelly Hicks, 32; and their two...www.mainstreetdailynews.com
This is horrible!! I utilized Ronnie's services several years ago, and he and his family have always been such wonderful people! My families prayers and condolences to their family and friends!!
Comments / 3