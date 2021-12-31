ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas packed with New Year’s Eve performances

By Christian Cazares
Fox40
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (KLAS) – With less than two weeks left in 2021 and the countdown well underway for the new year, Las Vegas has a star studded lineup ready to help ring in 2022 on and off the Strip. A wave of A-list artists will be ringing in...

fox40.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Variety

How to Watch Times Square New Year’s Eve 2022 Free Online

The Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration will again be a less raucous affair — with limited in-person attendance because of a spike in COVID cases — but you can watch all the festivities and music performances live for free, streaming online. The six-hour free livestream, presented without ads, will feature live performances by artists including KT Tunstall, Chlöe, Journey and Karol G. The Times Square New Year’s Eve event kicks off at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday with the ball raising — concluding with the 60-second midnight countdown and the famous ball drop from the top of One Times Square. The...
CHINA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
94.5 KATS

David Lee Roth Cancels New Year’s Shows in Las Vegas

David Lee Roth's first two shows of his Las Vegas residency on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day have been canceled. One of the musician's in Roth's backing band has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. The rest of the shows in the residency, on Jan. 5, 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, and 22, seem to still be on. You can grab tickets here.
LAS VEGAS, NV
justjaredjr.com

Katy Perry's Las Vegas Show Looks So Fun - See 85 Photos!

If we’re waking up in Vegas anytime soon, we hope it’s after a fun night at Katy Perry‘s new Play residency!. The 37-year-old entertainer just kicked off her new show at Resorts World Las Vegas and it looks like so much fun. “I’m so proud to bring...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Brown
Person
Lizzo
Person
Katy Perry
Person
Scotty Mccreery
Person
Rick Ross
Person
Bruno Mars
news3lv.com

Ring in the new year with Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas is gearing up for its big New Years' Eve celebration. It will be celebrated a little earlier to stay in line with Munich time. Joining us now with more is Vice President of Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas, Klaus Gastager. Reservations are...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegas Strip#New Years Eve#Las Vegas Boulevard#Performing#Klas#Collossuem#Xs#Drai#Resorts World#Vanilla Ice#Channel 8
news3lv.com

Enjoy New Year's Day brunch at Lakeside Wynn Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Lakeside at Wynn Las Vegas will be featuring a New Year's Day brunch to kick off 2022. It will be an all-you-can-eat menu at $99 a person, accompanied by a live jazz band. Guests are welcomed with a Frenched tableside pastry served with blackberry jam...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Page Six

Katy Perry lactates beer on stage during Las Vegas residency

Katy Perry is the breast at what she does. The 37-year-old singer began her “Play” residency at the Resorts World Las Vegas on Wednesday where she brought the house down. The mother of one made quite the spectacle when she lactated beer out of her dress made of cans, during one of her sets. The look was reminiscent of her 2010 “California Gurls” music video.
MUSIC
MIX 108

What Songs Will Katy Perry Perform During Her Las Vegas Residency ‘Play’?

Katy Perry is gearing up to welcome viewers into her Perry Playland in Las Vegas, and now we know what songs she'll be performing when she does. The iconic hit-maker is slated to take the stage at Resorts World Las Vegas tonight (Dec. 29) for the long-awaited first date of her residency Play. In the hours ahead of her performance she hopped on Instagram to unveil the setlist.
MUSIC
Variety

LL Cool J Cancels ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ Performance Due to Positive COVID Test

LL Cool J is pulling out of this year’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022″ after testing positive for COVID-19. The ABC special, which is marking its 50th anniversary this year, is still moving forward as planned with hosts Seacrest and Liza Koshy, but will have to make an adjustment due to the hip-hop star’s absence. “I know it’s disappointing to the millions of fans but my test came back positive for COVID, which means I’ll no longer be able to perform as scheduled at ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve,'” LL Cool J said in a statement. “We...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Fox5 KVVU

LVMPD anticipates 300K to celebrate New Year's Eve on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced Wednesday that road closures for the city's New Year's Eve festivities will begin at 6 p.m. Friday on Las Vegas Boulevard. According to police, by 8 p.m., the Strip is expected to be completely closed to vehicle traffic. Las...
LAS VEGAS, NV
NME

Take That are planning a Las Vegas residency in 2023

Take That have revealed that they are hoping to host a Las Vegas residency in 2023. Lead singer Gary Barlow said the band were close to signing a deal before the coronavirus pandemic hit but they are hoping to come back to it in the coming weeks. “Just before lockdown...
ENTERTAINMENT
Salamanca Press

New Year's Eve in Nashville is packed with country music

Nashville will take center stage this New Year's Eve on CBS as country stars ring in 2022. The telecast live from Music City will feature 50 performances from top country starts like Dierks Bentley, Sam Hunt and more. (Dec. 28) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy