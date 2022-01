Sam Jones, a Boston Celtic great who was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1984, died Friday at the age of 88 in Florida. Jones, a shooting guard, played for 10 NBA championship teams in the 50’s and 60’s. He played all 12 of his NBA seasons for Boston where he was a five-time All-Star averaging 17.7 points per game for his career. His number 24 was retired by the Celtics in 1969.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO