The Miami Dolphins are traveling to Nashville to play the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Week 17. Tennessee is coming into this game trying to maintain their one-game lead over the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC South. Since the loss of Derrick Henry, the team has just a 4-3 record. However, they dealt with A.J. Brown missing some time during that stretch as well. When he’s in the game, they’re a totally different team.

NFL ・ 19 HOURS AGO