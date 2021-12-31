West Tennessee Family Solutions: Administrative Assistant

ESSENTIAL JOB FUNCTIONS: Works under the general administrative direction of the Chief Administrative Officer and Director of Strategic Initiatives to administer, organize, and lead the cohesion of the city’s Group Violence Intervention Program (GVIP). Provides day-to-day management support to GVIP office. Develops, maintains, and expands relationships with relevant organizations, program partners, city officials, and community leaders. Works with key technical partners, such as the National Network and the Health Alliance for Violence Intervention (HAVI), to develop metrics to help facilitate transformative policies to reduce gun violence. Plans, directs, and supervises GVIP staff, including focused deterrence, hospital intervention, street intervention, and community outreach coordinators. Liaise with partners and stakeholders to identify common goals and strategies. Performs necessary functions in researching and recommending opportunities to enhance collaboration among diverse stakeholders to meet program needs. Coordinates, develop, and uplifts gun violence prevention efforts occurring across the city. Catalogs existing efforts to assess strengths and diagnose any deficiencies or gaps. Collaborates with Memphis-Shelby County Crime Commission (MSCC) to advocate legislation beneficial to program goals. Cultivates working relationships with local and government officials and agencies, including Memphis Police Department, Shelby County District Attorney, probation and parole, social service providers, and local hospitals. Identifies and seeks funding sources and partners to sustain the planning model. Works with street violence intervention contractors to ensure maximum output. Organizes and participates in monthly data reviews of program progress with the Mayor, CAO, and Director. Ensures the program’s approaches are data and community driven. Plans and leads regular program meetings with stakeholders.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO