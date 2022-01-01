Sleep Soundly in 2022

Even sleep has earned a respectable place within halachic literature. The Rambam writes that one should get at least eight hours of sleep each night.[1] So important is sleeping that it is sometimes permissible to violate Shabbat (such as putting out a light for a sick person or the like) in order to get a good night’s sleep.[2] One is advised to make an effort to recite the Ma’ariv prayer as early as possible each evening lest one fall asleep from the day’s exhaustion before praying. It is even suggested that one recite Ma’ariv before eating dinner, as meals often cause sleepiness.[3] There is an opinion that one who has gone to bed for the evening but realizes before falling asleep that he forgot to recite Ma’ariv is not required to get out of bed and get dressed in order to do so.[4]

