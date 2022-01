How do you talk to the kids in your life about difficult topics? If they’re not old enough just yet, do you have a plan for when they are? How can you be sure you’re teaching them the appropriate elements when talking about empathy, racism, adoption, culture, feminism, or even some of the more natural topics like anxiety or depression? That’s precisely the idea behind A Kids Company About and its massive collection of kid-friendly books. You may already know the brand for its titles “A Kids Book About” on various topics. But they offer much more than just books — and of those there are plenty. They also have a podcast network with about 10 unique shows, and provide interactive classes, streamable on platforms like Apple TV, Roku, and more. The company’s flagship podcast, A Kids Book About, The Podcast, was recently selected for Apple’s Best of 2021 list.

KIDS ・ 12 DAYS AGO