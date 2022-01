Payments on buy now, pay later (BNPL) loans will be added to credit reports in the coming year. That's good news for some good consumers, but others should be careful. The loans, which typically allow customers to pay for purchases in four equal installments rather than all at once, have exploded in popularity over the past few years, and are expected to keep growing. Equifax, one of the three main U.S. credit bureaus, announced earlier this month that it will begin recording these installment plans on reports in early 2022.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 2 DAYS AGO