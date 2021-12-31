Four pharmacy technician licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 60622 during Q1

Few people seem to know about a FEMA program that offers assistance with the cost of funerals for people who die of COVID-19. According to published reports, about 226,000 people have taken advantage of the program, but there have been over 800,000 deaths attributed to COVID. Anyone is eligible for the program who died from COVID and whose death certificate is dated after May 26, 2020. The percentage of people have who received the federal funds varies widely by state, from 40% in North Carolina to as low as 15% in some states.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO