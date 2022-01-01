In a mystery more puzzling than The Da Vinci Code or The Lost Symbol, the world will never know whether or not Dan Brown “led a secret life” involving “unlawful” behavior and a sordid affair with a horse trainer. Like Jesus and Mary Magdalene, the true story of Dan Brown and the horse trainer will remain a secret lost to time. The Angels and Demons author has settled a lawsuit filed in 2020 by his ex-wife, Blythe Brown, in which she alleged that he had a secret life involving several affairs while they were married, according to the Associated Press. It also alleged that Brown was secretly paying for gifts to an “unnamed horse trainer.” Furthermore, Brown’s ex-wife claimed credit for inspiring his work, including coming up with the premise for The Da Vinci Code, and that Brown stole ideas for future projects from her.

ANIMALS ・ 4 DAYS AGO