Stocks end 2021 on weak note, still notch big yearly gain

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe market kept setting new highs despite rising...

Check These Top Penny Stocks Out For Your Watchlist Right Now

As 2021 comes to a close, there are plenty of factors for penny stocks investors to consider. At the top of the list right now and in the past two years, is the pandemic. This has been the main cause of movement in the stock market during that time. And with the Omicron variant continuing to wreak havoc on world markets, it doesn’t look like it will be changing anytime soon.
Stocks end lower Friday, with S&P 500 still booking 26.9% annual gain for 2021

Stocks ended modestly lower on New Year's Eve, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average losing its grip on slight gains late in the year's final session. The blue-chip index shed about 60 points Friday, or 0.2%, to end near 36,338, still enough to solidify a 1.1% weekly gain, 5.4% advance for December and a quarterly climb of 7.4%. For the year, the Dow rose a robust 18.7%. That compares with the S&P 500 index gaining 26.9% on the year, after also ended Friday's session lower by about 0.3%. The Nasdaq Composite Index booked a 21.4% gain for 2021, while closing down 0.6% Friday.
Can the 5 Worst Dow Jones Stocks Rebound in 2022?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average had a pretty good year, rising about 18.75% in 2021. The recent run to record highs certainly helped its year-end tally. While better than its long-term average, the index lagged the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, which climbed 27.1% and 22% this year, respectively. The Dow...
New Strong Buy Stocks for December 31st

DDI - Free Report) : This company that engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 64.8% over the last 60 days. First United Corporation (. FUNC - Free Report) : This...
Stocks Close Lower on Last Trading Day of 2021

Stocks closed lower on the last trading day of 2021, but all three major indexes ended the year with double-digit growth. The S&P 500, in particular, marked its third straight positive year. What's in store for 2022 amid the Federal Reserve's plans to speed up asset tapering and raise interest rates, and how could COVID-19 continue to impact stocks? Steve Sosnick, Chief Strategist at Interactive Brokers, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss movement on the last trading day of 2021, market predictions for 2022, and more.
These 8 Dow Jones Stocks Are Negative For 2021

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is a price-weighted index consisting of 30 stocks. It's one of the oldest and best-known measures of stock market performance. The blue-chip index closed at a new all-time high Wednesday, dating all the way back to 1896. Dow Jones stocks have returned an average of...
U.S. stock market rises slightly on New Year’s Eve

U.S. stock indexes on Friday were little changed but edging slightly higher, in the final trading day of 2021, with risk appetite waning on New Year’s Eve. With most European markets closed or shutting down early on Friday, trading is expected to be thin in U.S. markets too as investors close out a good year for global equities with economies recovering from the global pandemic.
Stocks end final trading session of 2021 on quiet note

U.S. stocks on Friday ended the final trading session on a quiet note after seesawing around the flatline for most of the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 59.78 points, or 0.16%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite fell 0.26% and 0.61%, respectively. Major U.S. stock indexes ended...
The Best and Worst Dow Stocks of 2021

The Dow Jones Industrial Average shook off COVID-19, supply-chain snafus, inflationary pressures and myriad other worries to deliver an outstanding year in absolute terms. Indeed, the blue-chip bastion of Dow stocks generated a price gain of 19% through Dec. 30. To get a sense of what an outlier 2021 was...
