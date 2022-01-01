Flight arrivals and departures improve at Sea-Tac airport, but many travelers are still delayed

Airlines have canceled more than 10,000 flights over the year-end holidays as the omicron variant of the coronavirus spread among crews. Carriers must refund travelers' money if they cancel a flight and the customer decides not to take an alternative flight. Travel in 2021 ended on a stressful note for...
United Airlines has canceled 115 of its more than 4,000 scheduled flights on Monday due to Omicron impacting staffing, a spokesperson told Fortune. Southwest Airlines says that while it hasn’t experienced COVID-related scheduling issues, it has canceled about 50 flights on Monday because of winter weather conditions. Still, the...
There has been a flurry of flight cancelations globally over the last week. According to FlightAware, more than 1,200 flights in the U.S. got canceled on Dec. 27 and almost 800 flights got canceled in the country on Dec. 28 by 10 a.m. ET. It's always disappointing to find out that your flight is canceled, especially when it comes during the holiday season. Why are airlines canceling flights and when will things get better?
SEATAC, Wash. — The snow storm that hit western Washington Sunday disrupted operations at Sea-Tac Airport. A total of 372 flights were delayed as of 4 p.m. on Sunday, according to FlightAware. Another 294 were canceled. The Knight family was supposed to be in Puerto Vallarta by Sunday night...
US carriers canceled hundreds of flights across the United States on Christmas Eve due to COVID-19 staff shortages, stranding thousands of travelers at the airports nationwide. Global airlines canceled over 2,000 Christmas Eve flights worldwide, with more than 500 of them being US flights. US carriers canceled hundreds of flights...
SEATTLE (AP) — A thaw-out is coming for the frozen Seattle and Portland areas, but not before another round of snow that could compound travel and other problems for a region more accustomed to winter rain than arctic blasts. Forecasters say parts of western Washington could see up to...
SEATTLE — Port officials expect roughly 1 million travelers to pass through Sea-Tac Airport in the next two weeks. This holiday rush is standard. But what’s proving challenging is the mounting cancellations — many of them from pinched airline staff due to COVID-19. “As winter weather impacts...
The holiday travel nightmare continued Wednesday - with no end in sight - for the sixth day as nearly 800 flights were canceled and 1,000 delayed amid looming winter storms in the western U.S. and the Omicron surge. Staffing shortages caused by Omicron infections led United airline to cancel 162...
NEW YORK -- Thousands of flights have been canceled over the past several days as COVID cases surge across the country. On Tuesday, nearly 950 flights within, into or out of the United States were canceled, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware. More than 1,750 domestic flights have been delayed. Airlines...
Even as flight disruptions eased slightly Wednesday, airlines warned that cancellations and delays could continue as they struggle to rebound from coronavirus-related staffing shortages and wintry weather. Aviation data provider FlightAware reported more than 970 cancellations of flights Wednesday evening within, out of and into the United States, down from...
Manchester Airport suffered long queues over the weekend due to a “significant passenger increase”, with some customers missing their flights due to prolonged waiting times.Many passengers experienced hour-long security queues from Friday night to Sunday, with some reporting that fellow travellers fainted and families were left in tears after missing flights.Dozens of photos showed long queues stretching into the departures hall from security, with no social distancing in place.A flurry of angry tweets slammed the airport for its “horrendous” organisation so close to the Christmas holidays.“Absolutely horrendous #manchesterairport tonight. 3hrs in security, hundreds missing flights including us. People getting squashed...
The forces that have scrambled thousands of flights since Christmas Eve could ease in January, but that's cold comfort to the millions of flyers with New Year's plans. And if 2021 has taught us anything, it’s that 2022 will likely be just as unpredictable. Here’s a look at what...
Dozens of flights were either delayed or canceled on New Year’s Day at Harry Reid International Airport as the nation continues to grapple with an aviation industry slowdown. The flight tracking website Flightview listed at least 24 domestic flights at Harry Reid that were canceled Saturday. The figure encompassed...
DENVER, Colorado: Wind gusts of over 80 miles per hour swept through Denver on December 15, causing 2,500 flights to be delayed throughout the United States. Also, some 57,000 homes were without electricity throughout Colorado. FlightAware reported that throughout the country, forty-minute delays were typically recorded in Denver-bound flights due...
The rise in omicron COVID-19 cases continues to plague airline staffing levels, with JetBlue Airways canceling about 1,280 flights over the next two weeks and other airlines announcing thousands of cancellations and delays worldwide. Reuters reported that JetBlue expected the number of COVID-19 cases in the Northeast, where most of...
Airlines canceled hundreds more flights Sunday, citing staffing problems tied to COVID-19, as the nation's travel woes extended beyond Christmas, with no clear indication when normal schedules would resume. More than 700 flights entering, leaving or flying within the U.S. were called off, according to the flight-tracking website FlightAware. That...
(CNN) — More than 2,500 flights have been canceled Monday as COVID-19 cases surge across the globe. Of the more than 2,500 canceled flights, nearly 1,000 were within, into or out of the United States, according to FlightAware. Almost 8,000 flights are delayed. Globally, airlines canceled more than 6,000...
Comments / 0