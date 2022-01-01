ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Flight arrivals and departures improve at Sea-Tac airport, but many travelers are still delayed

ourcommunitynow.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe canceled flights accounted for about 15% of all...

ourcommunitynow.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sea Tac Airport#Arrivals#Departures
MarketRealist

Why Are Airlines Canceling Flights and When Will Travel Improve?

There has been a flurry of flight cancelations globally over the last week. According to FlightAware, more than 1,200 flights in the U.S. got canceled on Dec. 27 and almost 800 flights got canceled in the country on Dec. 28 by 10 a.m. ET. It's always disappointing to find out that your flight is canceled, especially when it comes during the holiday season. Why are airlines canceling flights and when will things get better?
TRAVEL
KING 5

Winter storm disrupts holiday travel at Sea-Tac Airport

SEATAC, Wash. — The snow storm that hit western Washington Sunday disrupted operations at Sea-Tac Airport. A total of 372 flights were delayed as of 4 p.m. on Sunday, according to FlightAware. Another 294 were canceled. The Knight family was supposed to be in Puerto Vallarta by Sunday night...
SEATAC, WA
eturbonews.com

Thousands stuck at airports after US airlines cancel hundreds of flights

US carriers canceled hundreds of flights across the United States on Christmas Eve due to COVID-19 staff shortages, stranding thousands of travelers at the airports nationwide. Global airlines canceled over 2,000 Christmas Eve flights worldwide, with more than 500 of them being US flights. US carriers canceled hundreds of flights...
LIFESTYLE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Crowds and cancellations meet SEA airport travelers

SEATTLE — Port officials expect roughly 1 million travelers to pass through Sea-Tac Airport in the next two weeks. This holiday rush is standard. But what’s proving challenging is the mounting cancellations — many of them from pinched airline staff due to COVID-19. “As winter weather impacts...
SEATTLE, WA
Washington Post

Flight cancellations ease slightly, but airlines warn of more disruption ahead

Even as flight disruptions eased slightly Wednesday, airlines warned that cancellations and delays could continue as they struggle to rebound from coronavirus-related staffing shortages and wintry weather. Aviation data provider FlightAware reported more than 970 cancellations of flights Wednesday evening within, out of and into the United States, down from...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Passengers miss flights due to hours-long queues at Manchester Airport

Manchester Airport suffered long queues over the weekend due to a “significant passenger increase”, with some customers missing their flights due to prolonged waiting times.Many passengers experienced hour-long security queues from Friday night to Sunday, with some reporting that fellow travellers fainted and families were left in tears after missing flights.Dozens of photos showed long queues stretching into the departures hall from security, with no social distancing in place.A flurry of angry tweets slammed the airport for its “horrendous” organisation so close to the Christmas holidays.“Absolutely horrendous #manchesterairport tonight. 3hrs in security, hundreds missing flights including us. People getting squashed...
TRAVEL
WRAL News

EXPLAINER: Why are so many flights being canceled?

The forces that have scrambled thousands of flights since Christmas Eve could ease in January, but that's cold comfort to the millions of flyers with New Year's plans. And if 2021 has taught us anything, it’s that 2022 will likely be just as unpredictable. Here’s a look at what...
WEATHER
reviewjournal.com

Flights canceled, delayed at Las Vegas airport on New Year’s Day

Dozens of flights were either delayed or canceled on New Year’s Day at Harry Reid International Airport as the nation continues to grapple with an aviation industry slowdown. The flight tracking website Flightview listed at least 24 domestic flights at Harry Reid that were canceled Saturday. The figure encompassed...
LAS VEGAS, NV
atlanticcitynews.net

Dangerous winds at Denver Airport cause 2,500 flight delays nationwide

DENVER, Colorado: Wind gusts of over 80 miles per hour swept through Denver on December 15, causing 2,500 flights to be delayed throughout the United States. Also, some 57,000 homes were without electricity throughout Colorado. FlightAware reported that throughout the country, forty-minute delays were typically recorded in Denver-bound flights due...
DENVER, CO
MassLive.com

JetBlue cancels 1,200-plus flights through Jan. 13, including dozens at Logan; airlines cancel, delay thousands worldwide as omicron COVID cases hit crews

The rise in omicron COVID-19 cases continues to plague airline staffing levels, with JetBlue Airways canceling about 1,280 flights over the next two weeks and other airlines announcing thousands of cancellations and delays worldwide. Reuters reported that JetBlue expected the number of COVID-19 cases in the Northeast, where most of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KUTV

SLC Airport topped 'Misery Map' as flights canceled, delayed across nation

Airlines canceled hundreds more flights Sunday, citing staffing problems tied to COVID-19, as the nation's travel woes extended beyond Christmas, with no clear indication when normal schedules would resume. More than 700 flights entering, leaving or flying within the U.S. were called off, according to the flight-tracking website FlightAware. That...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
wpsdlocal6.com

Travel nightmare: Another 2,500 flights canceled Monday

(CNN) — More than 2,500 flights have been canceled Monday as COVID-19 cases surge across the globe. Of the more than 2,500 canceled flights, nearly 1,000 were within, into or out of the United States, according to FlightAware. Almost 8,000 flights are delayed. Globally, airlines canceled more than 6,000...
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy