Jamie Patterson’s ‘The Kindred’ (2022) In Select Theaters And On Demand This January – Watch the Trailer Now!

By Kevin Scott
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kindred premieres in select theaters and on demand January 7, 2022. The supernatural thriller deals with family tragedy, buried secrets, and what happens when the deeds of the living...

brooklynvegan.com

Watch Matt Berry’s ‘Toast of Tinseltown’ trailer

"Guess who's landed a role in the latest Star Wars movie?" After seven years away, Matt Berry is bringing beloved thespian Steven Toast to Hollywood for Toast of Tinseltown in 2022 and the BBC have released the first trailer. Yes, apparently Toast has been cast in an upcoming installment of the biggest sci-fi franchise ever, and has jetted off to Los Angeles. Things are going his way for once; "everything's worked out dandy," he tells his agent, Jane, via an outdated-by-30-years mobile phone, and we see a montage of Toast living it up in the California sun. "Some guys have all the luck," he says over the montage. Things will probably not actually be going that swimmingly, though, if the first three seasons of Toast are any indication. What about Clem Fandango, you ask? Watch the teaser below.
‘An Unquiet Grave’ (2020) Coming To DVD and Digital From RLJE Films

RLJE Films sends word they’ve picked up select rights to the horror film, AN UNQUIET GRAVE from Shudder. RLJE Films plans to release the film on VOD, Digital HD, and DVD in the very near future!. Check out the trailer below, then read on for the details!. AN UNQUIET...
wearemoviegeeks.com

Here’s the Long-Awaited Trailer for Woody Allen’s RIFKIN’S FESTIVAL – In U.S. Theaters January 28th

” I’d frankly prefer not die for anything. And that includes sickness, old days or choking on a bagel.”. Woody Allen’s latest work, RIFKIN’S FESTIVAL (which was shot in 2019 and premiered at last year’s Sebastian Film Festival), is now arriving in the U.S. in theaters and on digital platforms on January 28, 2022 from MPI Media Group.
James Cosmo
Samantha Bond
Patrick Bergin
April Pearson
Miss Willoughby and the Haunted Bookshop (2022 movie) trailer, release date

[Image credit: Miss Willoughby and the Haunted Bookshop]. A University professor with an insatiable appetite for investigation is asked by some old family friends to investigate a series of hauntings at their antique bookstore. Startattle.com – Miss Willoughby and the Haunted Bookshop 2022. Genre : Adventure. Country : United...
Redeeming Love (2022 movie) trailer, release date

Redeeming Love is a powerful story of relentless love and perseverance as a young couple’s relationship clashes with the harsh realities of the California Gold Rush of 1850. It is a life-changing story of the power of unconditional and all-consuming love. Startattle.com – Redeeming Love 2022. This American...
Mark Wahlberg And Tom Holland Star In Columbia Pictures’ UNCHARTED – Watch The New Trailer, In Theaters February 18

Director Ruben Fleischer’s latest film, UNCHARTED, is set to hit theaters on February 18. Based on the PlayStation video game by Naughty Dog, watch the brand new trailer. Street-smart thief Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a fortune lost by Ferdinand Magellan 500 years ago. What starts as a heist job for the duo becomes a globe-trotting, white-knuckle race to reach the prize before the ruthless Moncada (Antonio Banderas), who believes he and his family are the rightful heirs. If Nate and Sully can decipher the clues and solve one of the world’s oldest mysteries, they stand to find $5 billion in treasure and perhaps even Nate’s long-lost brother…but only if they can learn to work together.
Warhunt (2021 movie) Horror, Thriller, Mickey Rourke, Jackson Rathbone, trailer, release date

A US military cargo plane crashes behind enemy lines right in the middle of the German Black Forest. Startattle.com – Warhunt 2021. Major Johnson (Mickey Rourke) immediately sends a squad of his bravest soldiers on a rescue mission to retrieve the top secret material that the plane was carrying. Led by Sergeant Brewer (Robert Knepper) & Walsh (Jackson Rathbone), the soldiers venture deep into the forest and soon discover hanged Nazi soldiers and other d–d bodies bearing ancient, magical symbols. Suddenly their compasses fail, their perceptions twist and straying from the group leads to profound horror as they are attacked by a powerful, supernatural force.
Coming Soon to Theaters and On Demand: Benjamin Louis’ ‘Stoker Hills’ (2022)

Coming soon to theaters and On Demand is a new horror film directed by Benjamin Louis (State’s Evidence) called Stoker Hills. The film stars Tony Todd (Candyman), Steffani Brass (Reawakened), David Gridley (The Unhealer), and Vince Hill-Bedford (Liza on Demand TV Series). It will be available January 14, 2022.
Trailer Released For David Willing’s ‘Surrogate’ (2022)

A trailer has been released for the new paranormal/horror film directed by David Willing (My Little Life), Surrogate. The film stars Kestie Morassi (Wolf Creek), Taysha Farrugia (The InBESTigators), Jane Badler (2047: Virtual Revolution), and Louise Siversen (The Eye of the Storm). It will be released in 2022. Synopsis:. A...
Death on the Nile Theatrical Trailer (2020)

Theatrical Trailer for Death on the Nile, starring Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Kenneth Branagh and Sophie Okonedo. Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot's Egyptian vacation aboard a glamorous river steamer turns into a terrifying search for a murderer when a picture-perfect couple's idyllic honeymoon is tragically cut short. Set against an epic landscape of sweeping desert vistas and the majestic Giza pyramids, this dramatic tale of love gone wrong features a cosmopolitan group of impeccably dressed travelers and enough wicked twists and turns to leave audiences guessing until the final, shocking denouement.
‘THE DJINN’ (2021) Heading To Blu-ray and DVD In January

RLJE Films sends word they’re releasing the critically acclaimed horror film THE DJINN on DVD and Blu-ray soon. We really enjoyed it (read our review here) and we think you will, too. Check out the trailer, then read on for the details!. THE DJINN Synopsis. Mute boy, Dylan (Ezra...
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
Hello Magazine

America's Got Talent star Skilyr Hicks dies at the age of 23

America's Got Talent star Skilyr Hicks has died at the age of 23. The singer's mother, Jodi Hicks, confirmed the news on Facebook. Local police officers have alleged her cause of death is a suspected drug overdose. She was found by a friend in a home in Liberty, South Carolina.
BGR.com

The brutal new Netflix movie everyone’s been waiting for was just released

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ deals that prove Black Friday never ended at Amazon Sandra Bullock has a knack for picking buzzy Netflix projects. Her newest, the just-released Netflix original movie The Unforgivable, comes two years after another of her starring roles for the streamer got everyone talking. Back then, it was for her work in the post-apocalyptic horror title Bird Box. That one was a different kind of survival story (we’re starting to sense a theme here) compared to her newest for Netflix. One in which she plays a woman just released from prison after serving time for a violent crime. This...
