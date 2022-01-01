ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

A Sabres Fan’s Year in Review

By Taylor Fulton
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA lot of this is going to be story time, so I need you to bear with me. I just need to set the scene. As a kid, my entire world revolved around Buffalo Sabres hockey in their mid-2000’s peak. After high school, I went to college out of state, and...

WGR550

Three observations: Kids step up in Sabres' loss to Devils

The Buffalo Sabres played their first game in 12 days on Wednesday night after the National Hockey League announced it would go on an extended holiday break due to COVID-19 outbreaks with several teams. Josh Schmit provides his three observations:
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Kevin Lankinen enters COVID-19 protocols, leaving the Chicago Blackhawks thin at goalie on the eve of their 1st game in 2 weeks

The Chicago Blackhawks held goalie Kevin Lankinen out of practice Friday at Fifth Third Arena and placed him in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols. It comes just four days after Marc-André Fleury went on the COVID-19 list and on the eve of the Hawks playing their first game in two weeks, a road test against the Nashville Predators. Coach Derek King cast dim prospects for Fleury’s availability. “He’s ...
NHL
WGR550

Vinnie Hinostroza with Sabres testing Thursday morning

Buffalo Sabres forward Vinnie Hinostroza was with the team in New York on Thursday and did test with the team. It’s not known if he accompanied the team to Boston, where they’ll play New Year’s Day at 1 p.m. EST. Paul Hamilton has more:
NHL
WGR550

Skinner and Hinostroza are practicing with the Sabres

It’s been 10 days since Hinostroza went into protocol while it’s been nine for Skinner. Kevyn Adams said both players were asymptomatic. The Sabres are also reporting that Don Granato has still not returned to the team.
NHL
NHL

Winter Classic between Wild, Blues to celebrate Minnesota hockey culture

MINNEAPOLIS -- "STATE OF HOCKEY." The words are everywhere at the 2022 Discover NHL Winter Classic, wrapped around an outline of Minnesota. That is what will be celebrated when the Minnesota Wild play the St. Louis Blues on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; TNT, SN1, TVAS, NHL LIVE). Target Field, home...
NHL
diebytheblade.com

Sabres Head to Long Island to Kick Off Two Game Road Trip

Record: (8-12-6) Last Game: 4-3 Loss to Vegas (SO) Division Ranking: 8th in the Metropolitan Division. 1. Who Will Clear COVID Protocols to Play (or Coach) Against the Islanders?. The Buffalo Sabres are reeling from enduring so many players and coach Don Granato out when they entered COVID protocols. The...
NHL
diebytheblade.com

A Game of Firsts: Tuch and Prow Make an Impression

Buffalo Sabres Goals: Tage Thompson (11, 12), Ethan Prow (1) New Jersey Devils Goals: Dougie Hamilton (7), Jesper Bratt (9), Jack Hughes (6), Yegor Sharangovich (5) After a dismal first period, Sabres newbie Alex Tuch finally opened scoring for the home team with a wrister from the point - his first shot on goal and first point in his first game wearing a blue and gold jersey. Tage Thompson was credited with the goal as he redirected it into the net, but it was Tuch who got the wheels in motion. Speaking of Thompson, the center picked up right where he left off before the holiday/COVID pause with yet another goal (this time off a beautiful breakaway) to tie up the game 2-2. This was Tommer’s third multi-goal game of the season. Rasmus Dahlin also deserves an honorable mention with his two assists in the second period as well.
NHL
Riverside Press Enterprise

Kings end Canucks’ 7-game win streak in shootout

LOS ANGELES — The Kings reestablished their identity on Thursday night, outlasting the red-hot Vancouver Canucks for a 2-1 victory in a shootout at Crypto.com Arena. The Kings showed no signs of the sluggishness they displayed in a 6-3 loss to Vegas on Tuesday, playing an effortful game that saw energy generated throughout their lineup as they earned a point for the sixth time in eight games.
NHL
WGR550

It was a good Sabres debut for Alex Tuch

Prow had to fill in on defense. The 29-year-old was playing in his first NHL game and I never really noticed him which means he played his game. He even pulled the Sabres to within a goal with just 5:22 left. It was a nice read by Prow
NHL
WIBX 950

12 Brutal Reviews Of The Buffalo Sabres’ Arena

The Buffalo Sabres have had some tough times on the ice, and their home isn't helping fans feel better about it. It’s been since the 2010-2011 season since the Buffalo Sabres last made the playoffs. They've finished last several times. They traded away the guy they tanked for in Jack Eichel. They Traded Ryan O'Reilly for a bag of pucks... though to be fair Tage Thompson is starting to look pretty good. Really nothing has been the same since Drury and Briere left.
NHL
NBC Sports

Alex Ovechkin breaks NHL power play goals record

Alex Ovechkin has always been lethal on the power play and now he has the record to prove it. With his power play goal late in the third Friday against the Detroit Red Wings, Ovechkin has passed Dave Andreychuk and is now the all-time leader in power play goals with 275.
NHL
diebytheblade.com

Isles Stifle Sabres Scorers

1) Okposo (Murray, Olofsson) 1) Barzal (Bailey, Dobson) 4) Dobson (Bailey, Barzal) The Islanders may have been missing Mat Barzal before the holiday break, but he sure showed up against the Sabres. He was a game breaker every time he touched the ice and contributed on 3 out of the Islanders’ 4 goals. No Sabre could match his speed as multiple defenders were usually needed to remove him from the puck. If the Islanders are going to salvage this season, Barzal will have to replicate this performance on a nightly basis.
NHL

