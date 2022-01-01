A Sabres Fan’s Year in Review

Buffalo Sabres Goals: Tage Thompson (11, 12), Ethan Prow (1) New Jersey Devils Goals: Dougie Hamilton (7), Jesper Bratt (9), Jack Hughes (6), Yegor Sharangovich (5) After a dismal first period, Sabres newbie Alex Tuch finally opened scoring for the home team with a wrister from the point - his first shot on goal and first point in his first game wearing a blue and gold jersey. Tage Thompson was credited with the goal as he redirected it into the net, but it was Tuch who got the wheels in motion. Speaking of Thompson, the center picked up right where he left off before the holiday/COVID pause with yet another goal (this time off a beautiful breakaway) to tie up the game 2-2. This was Tommer’s third multi-goal game of the season. Rasmus Dahlin also deserves an honorable mention with his two assists in the second period as well.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO