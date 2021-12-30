Native American Agriculture Fund announces Native Agriculture Education Fellowship Program
By From Native American Agriculture Fund
Char-Koosta News
4 days ago
The Native American Agriculture Fund (NAAF) announces the development of the Tribal Agriculture Fellowship (TAF). TAF will award fellowships to Native American, Alaska Native and Native Hawaiian students pursuing technical, undergraduate, and graduate degrees in agriculture with the goal of strengthening the flow of Indigenous professionals into tribal agriculture. The Fellowships...
Ag education coloring fun app connects students with agriculture. January 3, 2022 By TaylorAnn Washburn Filed Under: Spotlight on Soybeans. A coloring fun app has been launched to connect youth with Missouri agriculture. Agriculture Education on the Move program director Heather Fletcher says that the app, which features downloadable ag-focused activity pages and audio information about Missouri commodities, furthers the program’s goal of reaching the state’s third graders. The Missouri Soybean Association is one of the commodity groups supporting the app through funding. Learn more at mosoy.org. Brought to you by Missouri’s soybean growers and their checkoff.
ROCKLAND — As part of the Mills Administration's Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan, the Department of Agriculture, Conservation & Forestry (DACF) is preparing to launch the new Agricultural Infrastructure Investment Program (AIIP). The Mills Administration has invested approximately $20 million in federal funds to help Maine farmers and food...
The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced the awardees of $1.1 million in grants and contracts to promote the development, success, and long-term sustainability of Native American-owned businesses. “Native-owned small businesses are vital to our shared economic future, and the SBA is committed to engaging and supporting them. The $1.1...
CLINTONVILLE, Wis. – Growing up on a farm often includes forging strong bonds with animals and the land. For some that means remaining on the farm, while others find a path to a career in agriculture off the farm. Kellie Zahn has continued to help out on her family’s...
Twenty-five professionals representing agriculture, forestry and allied sectors graduated from the Advancing Georgia’s Leaders in Agriculture and Forestry Class of 2019-21 in November. The joint program between the University of Georgia’s College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences and Warnell School of Forestry and Natural Resources aims to educate, empower...
TIFTON — The nursing program at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College recently honored its top graduates from ABAC’s campus in Tifton and from ABAC Bainbridge at a 2021 fall semester pinning ceremony. Jeffrey Ross, dean of the School of Nursing and Health Sciences, said a total of 57 students,...
December 17, 2021 | Montpelier, VT - The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets (the Agency) is pleased to announce $3,000,000 million dollars available through the Agricultural Clean Water Initiative Program (Ag-CWIP) grant funding opportunity to local and regional partners for the reduction of agricultural nutrient runoff throughout the State of Vermont.
Farmers, like all Americans, spent 2021 trying to rebound and rebuild from the upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s been a qualified success. Net farm income is at its highest level since 2013, and over 60% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated. Early in the year, many farm...
To be a Native American art curator today comes with expectations from a tribal community and requires an ability to be engaged with tribal governments, know methods and art practices, and then be academically credentialed in the museum field. In 1996, I started as a museum educator, dancing as a Native American fancy shawl performer for the local science museum in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The museum housed nonprofit groups, the Center of the American Indian, and the Red Earth Arts Organization as reciprocal partnerships for space. Every year, the Kirkpatrick Center hosted the “Very Special Arts” program that provided specialized museum programming for students of various degrees of disadvantage. Over time, my role changed from being a performer to an instructor teaching “how to sew” courses, resulting in guiding tours of the planet’s natural history for educational groups. My curatorial introduction in 1999 was a chance to design an exhibition from material cultural items that compared the Star Wars movie that had just been released, Episode 1: The Phantom Menace, and correlate it with the constellation and orbit exhibits on display — the work of a curator is often very complicated and goes in many directions.
The Missouri Department of Agriculture has announced the results of an economic contribution study funded by the Missouri Agricultural and Small Business Authority (MASBDA). According to a news release, the objective of the study was to show the value of agriculture, forestry and related industries to the state’s economy. Results showed a contribution of nearly $94 billion to the economy and more than one in every 10 jobs is supported by agriculture.
Saint Paul, MN—National Co+op Grocers (NCG) is continuing its investment in Federation of Southern Cooperatives/Land Assistance Fund Food Box Program, which connects Black farmers who have lost market share due to the pandemic with families in their communities that don’t have enough to eat. “Food co-ops gave NCG...
WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is leveraging its authorities under the Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program (CREP) to bring in new types of partners and ultimately expand opportunities in voluntary conservation for the nation’s agricultural producers and private landowners, according to a news release. In direct...
Throughout United States history, the Native American community has been no stranger to adversity, especially in academia. Ever since boarding schools were established during tribal relocation, education has been pressed on Native American families, despite the fact that gaining access to this education is a challenge for their communities everywhere.
Before Rory Groves moved to rural Minnesota to start a family farm, he worked in the tech industry as a computer programmer and software engineer. “I’ve always been in computer programming. I’ve been a software engineer my whole career starting about 20 years ago,” Groves said. “I had started of a software business and did software consulting and things like that for other corporations over the last couple of decades… That was my bread and butter.”
The success of a philanthropic program depends on a robust principal gift program that has the support and investment of organizational leadership. As hospitals and healthcare systems seek ambitious growth targets and innovative advancements in their clinical programs and organizational footprint, philanthropy is becoming a key part of meeting those goals.
Approximately 40% of the global population cannot afford a healthy diet. Agriculture industry is vulnerable to climate impacts, making it harder to support a growing population. Innovative technologies and practices are critical to enable sustainable farming that can feed the world. Of all the challenges facing modern society, it’s crucial...
LA PLATA, Md. – January 4, 2022 — The University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Group (UM CRMG) has been accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care (AAAHC) for its Endoscopy Center in La Plata. Accreditation distinguishes this center from other outpatient facilities through its adherence to rigorous standards of care and safety. Status […]
The post UM Charles Regional Endoscopy Center Earns Accreditation appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
The farm bill, taxes, regulations, and supply chain issues top American Farm Bureau’s list of 2022 priorities. Congress will start farm bill talks in the new year, but AFB’s Sam Kieffer says Farm Bureau has other priorities as well. “Making sure the tax code remains favorable and workable...
While COVID-19 forced an emergency transformation to online learning at universities, learning how to teach efficiently and effectively online using different platforms and tools is a positive addition to education and is here to stay.
To sustain this beneficial evolution and ensure quality education, universities should focus on supporting faculty to embrace and lead the change.
The ethical and strategic use of artificial intelligence at centres of teaching and learning, which support faculty in troubleshooting and innovating their online teaching practices, can help with this task. Centres of teaching and learning are responsible for educational technology support, teaching and learning support,...
Comments / 0