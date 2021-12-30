Native American Agriculture Fund announces Native Agriculture Education Fellowship Program

To be a Native American art curator today comes with expectations from a tribal community and requires an ability to be engaged with tribal governments, know methods and art practices, and then be academically credentialed in the museum field. In 1996, I started as a museum educator, dancing as a Native American fancy shawl performer for the local science museum in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The museum housed nonprofit groups, the Center of the American Indian, and the Red Earth Arts Organization as reciprocal partnerships for space. Every year, the Kirkpatrick Center hosted the “Very Special Arts” program that provided specialized museum programming for students of various degrees of disadvantage. Over time, my role changed from being a performer to an instructor teaching “how to sew” courses, resulting in guiding tours of the planet’s natural history for educational groups. My curatorial introduction in 1999 was a chance to design an exhibition from material cultural items that compared the Star Wars movie that had just been released, Episode 1: The Phantom Menace, and correlate it with the constellation and orbit exhibits on display — the work of a curator is often very complicated and goes in many directions.

