The following company is doing business as: DEMAXA, 63 POST, IRVINE, CA 92618. This business is conducted by a corporation MEDDICATE INC, 63 POST, IRVINE, CA, 92618. The registrants have not commenced to do business under the fictitious business name or names listed above. /S/MEDDICATE INC. This notice was filed...

IRVINE, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO