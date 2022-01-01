ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The irony that Byron York overlooked

Daily Herald
 1 day ago

Surprisingly, today I found myself generally agreeing with Byron York's opinion piece "Democrats seem delusional about the weak hand they hold." For the most part, his points here are valid...

MSNBC

One House Republican finally expresses regret over Jan. 6 vote

Republican Rep. Tom Rice of South Carolina has spent the year in an unusual position. There are over 500 members of Congress, but Rice is literally the only one to vote against certifying President Joe Biden's election victory and for Donald Trump's second impeachment. This week, the South Carolinian tried...
The Independent

Rand Paul mocked for saying Democrats stealing elections using completely legal methods

Kentucky senator Rand Paul was mocked on social media after he accused Democrats of “stealing elections” legally by convincing potential voters to support them.Sharing an article from The American Conservative on how “Mark Zuckerberg’s millions and the Centre for Technology and Civic Life turned Wisconsin blue in 2020,” Mr Paul wrote: “How to steal an election.”He then cited a paragraph from the report that suggested that Democrats planned to seed “an area heavy with potential Democratic votes with as many absentee ballots as possible, targeting and convincing potential voters to complete them in a legally valid way, and then...
Byron York
Detroit News

Harsanyi: AOC, Democrats' view of democracy is the real 'farce'

Progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, echoing the complaint of the Democratic Party establishment, believes that Sen. Joe Manchin engaged in an "egregious breach" of President Joe Biden's trust by refusing to support his welfare expansion plans. "The idea that Joe Manchin says that he can't explain this back home to his...
The Independent

Hillary Clinton warns progressive 'Squad' will tank Democrats in the midterms

Hillary Clinton has urged the Democratic Party to be “clear eyed” about what wins elections, ahead of next year’s potentially defining midterms. The former presidential candidate’s warning appears to be aimed squarely at the progressive wing of the party, which has grown in size and influence over the past few years. Speaking to MSNBC’s Willie Geist, Ms Clinton asserted that the Democrats need candidates who are capable of winning in purple states, in order to have a Congress that will “get things done”.The splintering of the Democrats has been especially apparent of late, with President Joe Biden’s Build Back...
Elko Daily Free Press

Byron York: Demolishing Democratic delusions

Sen. Joe Manchin’s announcement that he will not support the Democrats’ giant spending bill should not have been a surprise to anyone who has been watching Manchin for the last few months. Yet many Democrats, especially in the White House and in the progressive wing of the House of Representatives, appeared shocked when Manchin told Fox News’ Bret Baier, “I cannot vote to continue with this piece of legislation. I just can’t.”
Newsday

Could Trump really win again in 2024?

As we approach the one-year mark of the Biden presidency, what should be unthinkable — a second victory for Donald Trump in 2024 — seems increasingly possible. How real a prospect is it, and what can we do to stop it from happening?. For millions of Americans, including...
mediaite.com

‘You Can Just Hear the Anger’: Morning Joe Breaks Down White House Sharply Accusing Manchin of Betrayal

Morning Joe focused on the Biden administration’s notable anger toward Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) and his decision to torpedo the Build Back Better agenda. With the Senate split between Democrats and Republicans, Manchin’s refusal to support the bill means it has been effectively killed after months of effort by his Democrat colleagues to get it through Congress. The development prompted White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki to release a statement accusing Manchin of political backstabbing, betraying his word, and “a breach of his commitments to the President and the Senator’s colleagues in the House and Senate.”
HuffingtonPost

Rand Paul Inadvertently Tells The Truth About Republican Voter Fraud Claims

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, one of the Republican Party’s staunchest devotees to the lie that the 2020 election was “stolen” from former President Donald Trump, continued to spread such claims this week — and in the process delivered one of the more honest statements about voter fraud and stolen elections any Republican lawmaker has made this year.
Fox News

Donald Trump has the Republican nomination for president if he wants it: Lindsey Graham

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said former President Trump would likely have the Republican nomination for the 2024 elections if he wants to run. "Unless there's something coming out of left field I don't see coming, it's his nomination if he wants it," Graham told guest host Pete Hegseth on "Hannity" Wednesday. "The Republican base appreciated him. We don't appreciate all the things he does sometimes. But from a policy point of view, he was the most successful president from a conservative's point of view since Ronald Reagan."
MSNBC

Biden can't crack the one thing Trump was actually good at as president

The American economy is hotter than it's been in more than 20 years. Unemployment is just 4.2 percent, lower than it ever got during Barack Obama’s presidency, and 6.1 million jobs have been created just from January through November. Growth is also surging: As The Wall Street Journal reported, analysts expect a 7 percent annualized growth rate in the last quarter of 2021 — a rate better than Europe and even China.
International Business Times

Hilary Clinton 'Wants' To Run For President And Face Trump Again, O'Reilly Says

Hillary Clinton, the Democratic presidential nominee in the 2016 elections, could be planning to run again in 2024, a former Fox News host suggested. During a Tuesday interview on Dan Abram’s primetime show on News Nation, journalist Bill O’Reilly predicted that Clinton would make another bid for the presidency in 2024 and potentially go up against Donald Trump again should he also decide to run for the presidential seat.
Fox News

Katie Pavlich: The American people had enough of far-left policies being shoved down their throats

"Fox News Primetime" host Katie Pavlich explained how the left's "executive overreach" is impacting Biden's "crumbling" approval ratings. KATIE PAVLICH: The Democrats say they stand for democracy, until it gets in the way in their way, and then they want to destroy it. Just look at progressive congresswomen Pramila Jayapal, who couldn't take Joe Manchin's no for an answer on Build Back Better. Instead, she is now calling on Joe Biden to override Senate procedure and pass parts of the bill through executive action. But it's obvious the American people are not a fan of executive overreach.
