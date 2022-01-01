ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diabetes

Foot Calluses

By Lisa Durant
asapland.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA foot callus is a raised, thickened area of skin that can occur on the feet due to repeated friction and pressure. Calluses often develop on the ball of the foot, the heel, or the side of the big toe. They are caused by pressure from shoes or other surfaces against...

asapland.com

Comments / 0

Related
thesunontheweb.com

Foot Notes

One year after avoiding my own family members over the holidays for safety precautions, I found myself at an office party last week. It had been quite some time. I stumbled over my words, darted away from eye contact, and got so anxious I squeezed the lid right off of my styrofoam coffee cup. Twice. Smiling as the coffee seared […]
asapland.com

What Are The Causes of Foot Pain?

There are many possible causes of foot pain, some more serious than others. The most common causes of foot pain are:. -Injuries, such as strains, sprains, and fractures. Each of these conditions has its own unique set of symptoms and treatment options. It is essential to seek medical help if you are experiencing any foot pain, as incorrect treatment can lead to further complications. Your doctor will be able to diagnose the cause of your foot pain and prescribe the appropriate treatment.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
pharmacytimes.com

Pharmacy Clinical Pearl of the Day: Foot Drop

Foot drop is a sign of an underlying neurological, muscular, or anatomical problem. Foot drop, sometimes called drop foot, is a general term for difficulty lifting the front part of the foot. If the patient has foot drop, the front of the foot might drag on the ground when they...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cosmetics#Callus#Skin Types#Antibiotics
asapland.com

Foot Allergy Treatment

There are various foot allergy treatment options that are available. The first step is to identify the specific allergen and remove it from your environment. If this is not possible, you may need to take medication or use a topical cream to help reduce the symptoms. If you are experiencing...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Woman's World

Drink This Every Night Before Bed to Lower Your Blood Sugar

There’s been plenty of buzz around apple cider vinegar (ACV) in recent years. You may have seen it recommended for various ailments, and thanks to its promised health benefits, ACV has become quite popular. But this isn’t just another wellness trend without any science to back it up: Studies around ACV seem to confirm that it really can be beneficial for our health. And if you struggle to regulate your blood sugar, apple cider vinegar could be the answer you’ve been looking for.
NUTRITION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Diabetes
L.A. Weekly

3 Signs You May Already Have Had COVID-19

COVID-19 can leave long-term effects that people may have missed if they didn’t confirm their original diagnosis with a doctor. We’ve been in the ebb and flow of the COVID-19 pandemic since early 2020. The disease has disrupted our lives, to the degree where a 2019 world — one without worrying over face masks, travel, and COVID-19 variants — seems almost unthinkable.
PUBLIC HEALTH
shefinds

Immune-Boosting Vitamins You Should Be Taking Every Morning, According To Doctors

The time has come upon us when everyone either has the sniffles, a full blown cold, or are fighting off one of the latter. Cold and flu season has always just been par for the course, but with the added pressure of the COVID-19 pandemic, even a tickle in your throat can be a cause for concern. Now more than ever, it’s important to invest in your immune system’s function so that you can fight off illnesses before they start. This starts with eating well, exercising, and managing stress. But, supplements can be a helpful resource to make up for what you’re not getting in your diet and lifestyle. Nature Made Wellness Ambassador Dr. Alfiee Breland-Noble, PhD shared with us some of her favorite vitamins for immunity support.
HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

The Top Five Causes Of Cold Feet

Ever wonder why your feet are always cold? It could be a symptom of something more serious. A common complaint of the chronically cold is that their feet are nearly always freezing. Here are five common causes:. Poor circulation. Cold feet can also be due to poor circulation — less...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
shefinds

The Worst Foods No One Should Eat After 4pm Because They Cause Abdominal Fat, According To Experts

Weekends tend to be a time when people fall off their diets, but if you’re hoping to get a jump start on your New Year’s resolution to eat healthier, you should continue to follow the 80-20 rule which means eating *mostly* health 80% of the time. You might feel like having a cheat meal today, but when choosing your food options for the entire weekend, remember that certain foods will take you farther than others. Simple carbohydrates like white rice, and high-carb, high-fat snack foods like chips and dip, are some of those empty-calorie foods you should avoid–especially in the evening hours when you’re less likely to burn them off due to inactivity. This can lead to the dreaded abdominal fat that plagues so many of us in this country (and is linked to more serious health issues, such as cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes). Here’s what our leading health experts say about choosing your meals and snacks for this afternoon and evening:
NUTRITION
Knowridge Science Report

This daily snack may help you reduce high blood pressure

In a new study from the University of South Australia, researchers found a daily dose of yogurt could be the next go-to food for people with high blood pressure. They examined the associations between yogurt intake, blood pressure and cardiovascular risk factors, finding that yogurt is associated with lower blood pressure for those with hypertension.
HEALTH
NBC Chicago

Can You Take Tylenol, Ibuprofen With the COVID Booster Shot?

Whether preparing for the COVID-19 booster shot or enduring side effects, officials have provided guidance on taking various over-the-counter medications. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people talk to their doctors about taking over-the-counter medicines like ibuprofen, acetaminophen, aspirin, or antihistamines, for any pain and discomfort after getting vaccinated.
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy