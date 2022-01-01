ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

How To Put Cat On Diet?

By Lisa Durant
asapland.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleYou can do a few things to help put your cat on a diet. One is to gradually reduce the amount of food you give them for a week or two. This will help their stomachs adjust to less food and help avoid any digestive issues. You can also...

asapland.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Dogs, cats, and other animals are contracting COVID-19

Yes, pets and other animals can get the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, but health officials say the risk of them spreading it to people is low. Dogs, cats, ferrets, rabbits, otters, hyenas and white-tailed deer are among the animals that have tested positive, in most cases after contracting it from infected people.
ANIMALS
Discover Mag

The Truth About Cat People and Dog People

“Dogs have owners, cats have staff.” It’s one of countless aphorisms describing the perceived differences between two of the world’s most popular pets — and the people who love them. The oppositional nature of this relationship has enormous cultural resonance. It’s the premise for comic strips and films. It makes...
PETS
Phys.org

Parasitic worms in dogs, cats may jump into people

Parasitic worms that infect companion animals such as dogs and cats are more likely to make the leap into humans than other worm species, according to new research from the University of Georgia's Center for the Ecology of Infectious Diseases. The study also identified three species of worms that don't...
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat Food#Weight Management#Science Diet
Discover Mag

The 6 Best Rated Dog Foods

This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. What makes dog food great? What sets good dog foods apart from the not-so-good ones? This is an important question to consider when you’re thinking about switching brands. The food you give to your doggo can mean the difference between a happy, healthy pet, and a sick one. Conditions like obesity and heart disease are a serious problem in canine populations, and they’re almost always directly related to diet. Just like us, dogs need high-quality, lean foods to stay healthy.
PETS
psychologytoday.com

Why Your Cat Will Always Be Your Baby, According to Science

Cat owners often see their cats as their babies, despite their independent nature. Indeed, many features of cats mimic those of human babies, eliciting a strong care-taking desire due to evolutionary forces. Care-taking behaviors may result in an attachment between humans and their cats, much like the bond between a...
ANIMALS
pawtracks.com

This is the age when a kitten can be considered a grown cat

While nothing is more adorable than a playful kitten, adult cats carry an air of elegance and mystique. Some cats retain their kittenish qualities throughout their lifetime, while others become a purring personification of dignity and grace. Yet one thing remains the same: no matter your cat’s age, you’ll always consider your little furball your precious baby. But have you ever wondered, “When does a kitten become a cat?” We’ll give you the scoop on when a kitten can be considered a grown cat and cover some milestones she should hit along the way.
PETS
Mental_Floss

Why Do Dogs Lift Their Leg to Pee?

If you own a dog, you have plenty of time to contemplate their bathroom habits. That’s because you’re usually the person standing idly by while they take care of their business. With all that time to think, you might have wondered why dogs will often lift their leg...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
Boomer Magazine

Jest a Moment: How to Bathe a Cat

Looking for an effective New Year hangover remedy? Try bathing a cat. When that cute, cuddly furball hits the water and transforms into a murderous biting-clawing demon, you’ll be astonished how quickly that morning-after nauseated “just let me die” mood is replaced by the desire for self-preservation. Since bathing a cat is not without risks, here’s a 13-step guide on how to bathe a cat – in other words, how to prepare for that Man versus Beast aquatic confrontation, based (more or less) on painful personal experience:
ANIMALS
purewow.com

We Asked Jackson Galaxy: Why Is My Cat Pooping Outside the Litter Box?

A common frustration among cat owners is the litter box. Specifically, why do cats poop outside the litter box? Even more specifically, what can be done about the messiest, smelliest part of cat ownership life? Jackson Galaxy, a world-renowned cat behavior and wellness expert, gave us the scoop on how to figure out why your cat is pooping (or peeing!) outside the litter box. Honestly, Jackson Galaxy completely changed the way we view litter boxes and our relationship with them. Get ready to have your mind blown.
ANIMALS
Rutland Herald

Feeding your pet better in 2022

So we all know what my New Year’s article is going to be because I love talking about weight loss and diets in our pets. I’ll give you a reprieve for one week only but get the ball rolling by talking about food. You’re in luck because I just did a continuing education session talking about food and special diets. Not only do you not need to stay up late listening to lectures to get this information as I did, but I will make it more concise for you.
PETS
New Castle News

Pet Talk | Introducing your pets to new guests

The holiday season is a great time to invite new and old friends, alike, to join in the festivities. But introducing these guests to your pets has the potential to be either an exciting playtime or stressful evening for them. Dr. Lori Teller, a clinical associate professor at the Texas...
PETS
microsoftnewskids.com

Cat Separation Anxiety: What Are The Symptoms And How To Help

Have you ever wondered if your cat has separation anxiety?. While being home all the time with your cat is obviously the ideal lifestyle, it’s just not realistic. And unfortunately, some cats struggle with the thought of you not always being around. The Dodo reached out to Megan Young,...
PETS
asapland.com

How Many Eggs a Day On a Keto Diet

It is recommended that you eat no more than two eggs per day on a keto diet. This is because eggs are high in cholesterol and saturated fat, which can be harmful to your health on a keto diet. Additionally, eating too many eggs can lead to nutritional deficiencies. However,...
DIETS
NutritionFacts.org

How to Heal a Leaky Gut with Diet

The recommended diet for leaky gut treatment. Which foods and food components can boost the integrity of our intestinal barrier?. For more on preventing gut dysbiosis, check out Gut Dysbiosis: Starving Our Microbial Self. If you missed the previous video, see Avoid These Foods to Prevent a Leaky Gut. Last...
DIETS
Muscle And Fitness

How to Avoid 4 of the Most Common Holiday Diet Destroyers

This year, you actually did it. You crushed it all spring and went into the summer in the best shape of your life. You were the only guy who had visible abs at the Fourth of July beach party. You actually kept up with your program and hit the gym during your August vacation. You even managed to stay away from all the Halloween candy you had laying around your house since what had to be the middle of September. But now comes the tricky part—the holiday season.
FITNESS
Montrose Daily Press

SECOND CHANCE: How to I.D. a cat

According to the Humane Society of the United States, only 2 – 5% of the millions of lost cats entering shelters annually nationwide are reunited with their owners. This is mainly because cats do not arrive at shelters with secure identification to get them returned to their homes. Compare this to dogs, reunited with owners at eight times the rate that cats are (only 14% of cats arriving at shelters have I.D. as compared to 43% of dogs).
MONTROSE, CO
goodhousekeeping.com

Is Popcorn Keto? Nutritionists Explain How to Work It Into a Low-Carb Diet

The ketogenic diet is currently one of the most popular low-carb eating plans, but as with any strict diet, it can be tricky to figure out what foods (especially snacks!) fit into the plan. When it comes to healthy and delicious snacks, popcorn is a staple. In fact, Americans eat an average of 45 quarts of popcorn annually, according to the Popcorn Board (an organization that consists of popcorn companies). So if you’re trying to follow a keto diet, you’re probably wondering if popcorn is a keto-friendly food — so we spoke with nutritionists to find out everything you need to know.
DIETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy