College Sports

VIDEO: T.J. Otzelberger previews Big 12 opener against Baylor

By Bill Seals • CycloneReport Publisher
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cyclones are back in action on New Year's Day, hosting...

The Spun

Look: Cincinnati Fan’s Hand Sign Goes Viral On ESPN

The College Football Playoff officially kicked off on Friday afternoon with a Cotton Bowl Classic showdown between Alabama and Cincinnati. In the early going, the Crimson Tide asserted their dominance with a long touchdown drive on their very first possession of the game. Alabama ran the ball 10 times, showing its force on the offensive line.
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Reason UCLA withdrew from bowl game revealed

UCLA has drawn heavy criticism for pulling out of the Holiday Bowl just hours before the scheduled kickoff, and we now know the supposed reason for the decision. UCLA said in a statement that they were advised by medical staff that having players participate in the game would be “unsafe” based on COVID protocols. One source close to the situation told Ben Bolch of the Los Angeles Times that the Bruins decided to back out after a number of players tested positive for COVID-19 the morning of the game. Other players supposedly would have been forced to play out of position, and UCLA felt that would leave those players at an increased risk of injury.
COLLEGE SPORTS
#Big 12#Previews#American Football#Baylor#Hilton Coliseum
The Spun

Caleb Williams Addresses His Future At Oklahoma After Bowl Win

Oklahoma freshman quarterback Caleb Williams had a strong performance in the Sooners’ Alamo Bowl win over Oregon on Wednesday night. Now, the world waits to see if it will be his last game in crimson and cream. Williams’ future has been a point of speculation since head coach Lincoln Riley stunned the college football world and left for USC one month ago.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

Cowboys Defense Takes A Hit Before Sunday’s Game

The Dallas Cowboys‘ defense is a major reason why they’re a Super Bowl contender this season. That being said, that unit will be missing a key contributor on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News has announced that Neal will miss this weekend’s...
NFL
College Sports
Football
Sports
Orlando Sentinel

Injured Jayden Gibson likely will not play in Under Armour game

West Orange receiver Jayden Gibson likely will not play in Sunday’s Under Armour All-American Game after suffering a slightly pulled hamstring in Thursday’s opening practice at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports. The game will be played at Camping World Stadium. Gibson, the 6-foot-5, 190-pound receiver who will enroll at Oklahoma in January, had planned to take it easy this week. It didn’t matter. ...
ORLANDO, FL
Under Armour Diary: FSU QB signee A.J. Duffy breaks down first two days

Florida State quarterback signee A.J. Duffy made quite the impression with strong showings during the first two days of practice for the Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando, and he sat down with Warchant on Thursday night to recap how things have gone so far. Duffy talks about playing with...
ORLANDO, FL
4-star lineman Jamaal Jarrett drops top 11 schools

Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley four-star lineman Jamaal Jarrett dropped his top 11 schools Friday. They are Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, NC State, North Carolina, Penn State, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech and Washington. He originally had released a top eight list earlier in the year, but took it down after he started...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Fort Worth DB enjoys Alabama practice

Jordon Johnson-Rubell, 2024 four-star cornerback from Brewer High School in Fort Worth, Texas, is one of the top overall recruits in the Lone Star State. It's also an area where Alabama has spent a lot of time recruiting the last several years and participated in many games at AT&T Stadium which is home to the Dallas Cowboys.
ALABAMA STATE
Ole Miss QB Corral injured in Sugar Bowl

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral injured his right leg while being sacked by Baylor’s Cole Maxwell during the first quarter of the Sugar Bowl on Saturday night. After being helped off the field by two trainers, Corral took a couple of paces on his own...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Orange Bowl Preview

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - For the fifth straight year, Georgia will have the honor of playing in a New Year’s Six Bowl. Of course, Friday night’s appearance in the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium is slightly more important. As part of this year’s rotation in the College Football Playoff semifinals, the winner of the game (7:30, ESPN) will earn a spot in the national championship game scheduled for Jan. 10 in Indianapolis.
CITY OF ORANGE, NJ

