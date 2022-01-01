VIDEO: T.J. Otzelberger previews Big 12 opener against Baylor

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — It wasn’t the result that any of the maize and blue faithful were hoping for, considering that the Wolverines were a game away from the national championship, but they fell to Georgia, 34-11, in the Capital One Orange Bowl. Anything that could go wrong...
The College Football Playoff officially kicked off on Friday afternoon with a Cotton Bowl Classic showdown between Alabama and Cincinnati. In the early going, the Crimson Tide asserted their dominance with a long touchdown drive on their very first possession of the game. Alabama ran the ball 10 times, showing its force on the offensive line.
UCLA has drawn heavy criticism for pulling out of the Holiday Bowl just hours before the scheduled kickoff, and we now know the supposed reason for the decision. UCLA said in a statement that they were advised by medical staff that having players participate in the game would be “unsafe” based on COVID protocols. One source close to the situation told Ben Bolch of the Los Angeles Times that the Bruins decided to back out after a number of players tested positive for COVID-19 the morning of the game. Other players supposedly would have been forced to play out of position, and UCLA felt that would leave those players at an increased risk of injury.
Oklahoma freshman quarterback Caleb Williams had a strong performance in the Sooners’ Alamo Bowl win over Oregon on Wednesday night. Now, the world waits to see if it will be his last game in crimson and cream. Williams’ future has been a point of speculation since head coach Lincoln Riley stunned the college football world and left for USC one month ago.
Chip Kelly and the UCLA Bruins had a very nice building block season in 2021. The 58-year-old head coach led UCLA to a promising 8-4 season in 2021. The Bruins earned a Holiday Bowl berth this season, though were unable to play in the game due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the program.
The Dallas Cowboys‘ defense is a major reason why they’re a Super Bowl contender this season. That being said, that unit will be missing a key contributor on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News has announced that Neal will miss this weekend’s...
The wait for the Fiesta Bowl ends at 1 p.m. EST. No. 5 Notre Dame (11-1) and No. 9 Oklahoma State (11-2) will meet Saturday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., to end their 2021 seasons. What do the Cowboys expect from the Irish? Here are some of the...
West Orange receiver Jayden Gibson likely will not play in Sunday’s Under Armour All-American Game after suffering a slightly pulled hamstring in Thursday’s opening practice at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports. The game will be played at Camping World Stadium. Gibson, the 6-foot-5, 190-pound receiver who will enroll at Oklahoma in January, had planned to take it easy this week. It didn’t matter. ...
The Baylor Bears are the top-ranked team in the country right now and the Cyclones aren’t exactly bums themselves, being ranked No. 8 right now. Baylor has already beaten five teams from the Power 6 conferences while Iowa State has beaten four as well. Baylor Basketball vs Iowa State...
Florida State quarterback signee A.J. Duffy made quite the impression with strong showings during the first two days of practice for the Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando, and he sat down with Warchant on Thursday night to recap how things have gone so far. Duffy talks about playing with...
College football analyst Dennis Dodd is one of the many people who believe the surplus of bowl games has watered down the importance of bowl season. While Dodd isn’t alone in this opinion, his statements on Thursday have certainly rubbed some college football fans the wrong way. The 6-6...
Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley four-star lineman Jamaal Jarrett dropped his top 11 schools Friday. They are Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, NC State, North Carolina, Penn State, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech and Washington. He originally had released a top eight list earlier in the year, but took it down after he started...
Jordon Johnson-Rubell, 2024 four-star cornerback from Brewer High School in Fort Worth, Texas, is one of the top overall recruits in the Lone Star State. It's also an area where Alabama has spent a lot of time recruiting the last several years and participated in many games at AT&T Stadium which is home to the Dallas Cowboys.
Nick Saban is well-known for his deadpan responses when talking to the media. And during a pre-College Football Playoff press conference on Thursday, the Alabama head coach shared yet another memorable quip. Saban was asked if this year’s team tested his patience. “I don’t have any patience so anything...
Facing an opportunity to watch Kansas basketball in person for ticket prices as cheap as they’ve been since his arrival in 2003, Kansas coach Bill Self expressed confidence in KU fans’ ability to show up for Saturday’s newly scheduled game against George Mason at Allen Fieldhouse. Shortly...
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral injured his right leg while being sacked by Baylor’s Cole Maxwell during the first quarter of the Sugar Bowl on Saturday night. After being helped off the field by two trainers, Corral took a couple of paces on his own...
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - For the fifth straight year, Georgia will have the honor of playing in a New Year’s Six Bowl. Of course, Friday night’s appearance in the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium is slightly more important. As part of this year’s rotation in the College Football Playoff semifinals, the winner of the game (7:30, ESPN) will earn a spot in the national championship game scheduled for Jan. 10 in Indianapolis.
