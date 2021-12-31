ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Do THIS before you mix

recordingrevolution.com
 2 days ago

If you’re about to sit down and mix, there’s a...

www.recordingrevolution.com

amazinginteriordesign.com

House Design: Important Things To Do Before You Start Decorating Your Home

Starting any kind of home renovation project is an exciting time for homeowners but it is also the start of a very stressful time if you don’t know how to do it right. Generally, people will see a house that they like, or they will see a feature of a building that they like or they will see something in the magazine, and they will want to incorporate this feature into their own home. While there is nothing wrong with that, the problem is that there is often a lot of work that goes into making that thing possible which people don’t see. For instance, if someone has a really nice basement gym, they needed a specific kind of basement to be able to create that space. While that might look really nice in your home, you need to know whether or not you have the infrastructure that will support that kind of change. Here are a few things you should look into before you start a decoration or home renovation project.
INTERIOR DESIGN
wfla.com

Everything you need to get started letterboxing

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. With people spending more and more time outside these days, it’s the perfect opportunity to enjoy nature and get creative. Letterboxing is an outdoor treasure hunt designed to provide a fun problem-solving activity for participants of all ages. The growing activity may be done in a group or on a solo mission and is similar to geocaching.
LIFESTYLE
tysonsreporter.com

Neighborhood Expert: Top 3 things you should do before buying a home in 2022

Laura Schwartz is a licensed Realtor in VA, D.C. and MD with McEnearney Associates in Vienna. You can follow Laura on Instagram at @LauraSchwartzRealtor or her Facebook page. Laura can be reached at 703-283-6120 or [email protected]. Did you put “a new home” on your gift wish list? Maybe you’re...
VIENNA, VA
texomashomepage.com

Q&A: What to do if you have a COVID exposure before holiday travel

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Millions of Americans are expected to pass through TSA checkpoints to travel for the holidays despite the growing threat of the omicron variant of COVID-19. The latest CDC guidance was updated on Dec. 9 to include more details on what people should do if they were exposed to COVID-19, but are already fully vaccinated, to include getting a test 5 to 7 days after exposure and wear a mask in public settings. However, fully vaccinated individuals do not need to quarantine alone at home after an exposure if they are not experiencing any symptoms or test negative.
TRAVEL
communityjournal.net

Things to Do Before the New Year

Wow! And just like that the year is almost over and the new year is right around the corner. We made it to the last Monday of the year. What a time to be intentional about how you bring in the new year. Whether you believe it or not, how...
SOCIETY
shefinds

The Worst Foods No One Should Eat After 4pm Because They Cause Abdominal Fat, According To Experts

Weekends tend to be a time when people fall off their diets, but if you’re hoping to get a jump start on your New Year’s resolution to eat healthier, you should continue to follow the 80-20 rule which means eating *mostly* health 80% of the time. You might feel like having a cheat meal today, but when choosing your food options for the entire weekend, remember that certain foods will take you farther than others. Simple carbohydrates like white rice, and high-carb, high-fat snack foods like chips and dip, are some of those empty-calorie foods you should avoid–especially in the evening hours when you’re less likely to burn them off due to inactivity. This can lead to the dreaded abdominal fat that plagues so many of us in this country (and is linked to more serious health issues, such as cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes). Here’s what our leading health experts say about choosing your meals and snacks for this afternoon and evening:
NUTRITION
Distractify

"Let's Go Darwin" Is Trending Online, but What Does the Phrase Actually Mean?

In recent months, the phrase "Let's go Brandon" has become a stand-in for "F--k you Biden" among some hardcore conservatives. That phrase originated from an interview during which NBC's Kelli Stavast mistook chants of "F--k you Biden" for chants of "Let's go Brandon" while she was interviewing Brandon Brown. Now, a new variation on the chant has emerged, and some want to know what it means.
INTERNET
SPY

The Best Hair Loss Shampoos for Men Waging War on Their Receding Hairline

If you’re trying to fight male pattern baldness, then you’re in good company. Hair loss affects millions of men and women, and it’s big business in both healthcare and the men’s grooming industry. While there are extreme solutions such as hair loss surgery, most men waging war against their hairline will start with hair loss shampoos. Sure, men like Bruce Willis and Terry Crews might look great with a shaved head, but most men want to keep their hair as long as possible. In fact, the most popular men’s hairstyles require medium and long hair. Fortunately, there are hair loss products...
HAIR CARE
MotorBiscuit

Warming Up Your Car in the Winter Before Driving Might Be a Bad Idea, According to Consumer Reports

If you live in a cold climate in the winter, it’s easy to see why you’d warm up your car ahead of time. However, warming up your car in the winter before driving might be a bad idea. No one wants to get into a freezing cold vehicle in the winter. Especially for people with a remote start on their keys, a warm car to climb into is much better and easier. Additionally, some people think allowing it to warm up is better for the engine. Consumer Reports says none of that is accurate, and you might want to avoid it altogether.

