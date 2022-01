DeRozan’s amazing game-winner puts the perfect cap on what has been a picturesque 2021 for him in Chicago. He is having maybe the best all-around season of his career, averaging 26.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game on 50.4 percent shooting from the field and a career-high 36.5 percent from distance. DeRozan has also led the Bulls to a 23-10 record, which is now tied for the best in the East.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO