While he might not be considered an untouchable for the Detroit Red Wings, don’t expect the organization to trade forward Tyler Bertuzzi, despite being just a year away from UFA status. A talented but somewhat controversial player for his stance on vaccinations, the Red Wings are a team that could be sellers at this year’s NHL trade deadline and there’s some debate about how much a player like Bertuzzi could garner interest around the NHL.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO